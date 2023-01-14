Sports News Roundup: NFL-McVay to return as Rams head coach next season; Tennis-Djokovic says deportation drama paved way to success and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-McVay to return as Rams head coach next season

The Los Angeles Rams announced on Friday that head coach Sean McVay will return to lead the team again next season, ending speculation that the Super Bowl-winning coach might leave to take a broadcasting position. The Rams backed up their championship last February with a dismal 5-12 record this season amid a torrent of injuries. McVay said at his season-ending press conference on Monday that he would take a few days to "reflect" before deciding on his next steps.

Tennis-Djokovic says deportation drama paved way to success

Novak Djokovic said his controversial deportation ahead of last year's Australian Open proved an unlikely catalyst for success in 2022, allowing him to regroup on the practice court before bouncing back with key titles. The Serb trained hard in the months after he was deported and while barred from competing in the United States for not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Soccer-Spalletti heaps praise on two-goal hero Osimhen as Napoli rout Juventus

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti was full of praise for striker Victor Osimhen after his side handed Juventus a 5-1 hammering on Friday to extend their lead in Serie A. Napoli moved 10 points clear at the top of the standings after snapping Juventus's eight-match Serie A winning streak.

Soccer-Napoli humiliate Juventus 5-1 in top-of-the-table clash

Leaders Napoli snapped Juventus's eight-match Serie A winning streak in spectacular style on Friday, handing Massimiliano Allegri's men a humiliating 5-1 thrashing on Friday in the top-of-the-table clash. Napoli moved 10 points clear at the top of the standings with 47 points from 18 games. Juventus slipped to third but are level on 37 points with second-placed AC Milan, who have a game in hand.

Doping-RUSADA rules figure skater Valieva did not commit doping offence - WADA

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) investigation into figure skater Kamila Valieva's failed drug test has ruled that the teenager was not guilty of any doping infraction, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Friday. WADA said in a statement that RUSADA had determined that although Valieva had committed an anti-doping rule violation, she bore "no fault or negligence" for it.

Tennis-Murray undaunted by difficult draw at Melbourne Park

Andy Murray said he was much more comfortable taking on a top player early on in a Grand Slam this year than he was in 2022, as the former world number one prepares to battle big-serving Matteo Berrettini in the Australian Open first round. A five-times Australian Open runner-up, Murray's career looked set to end prematurely due to a long-standing hip injury after his first-round defeat in 2019 when he received an emotional 'farewell' on the court.

Soccer-FIFA penalises Mexico for offensive chants by fans during World Cup matches

FIFA sanctioned the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) for the offensive chants the country's fans made during their matches at last year's World Cup by ordering it to play a game behind closed doors and fined it 100,000 Swiss francs ($108,000). "The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has fined FMF with a fine of CHF 100,000 and one match to be played behind closed doors in light of chants by Mexican supporters during the Mexico v. Poland and Saudi Arabia v. Mexico World Cup matches," FIFA said in a statement on Friday.

Soccer-Leeds' Adams voted U.S. Soccer's Male Player of the Year

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams was voted the 2022 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year, the sport's national governing body said on Friday, after he led the Americans to the knockout stages of the World Cup. The 23-year-old earned man-of-the-match honours for the United States' first two World Cup games, leading them to the last 16 after they failed to qualify the 2018 tournament.

Tennis-American qualifier Davis wins in Hobart for first title in six years

Lauren Davis returned to the winner's circle for the first time in six years after the American qualifier beat Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-6(0) 6-2 in the final of the Hobart International on Saturday. Davis, who won her maiden title in Auckland in 2017, came through two qualifiers before storming into the final and won the trophy without dropping a set.

Tennis-Badosa, Tomljanovic out of Australian Open with injuries

Paula Badosa has pulled out of the Australian Open due to a right thigh injury sustained in a warm-up tournament in Adelaide, the world number 11 said on Saturday. Spaniard Badosa, who reached the fourth round at Melbourne Park last year, withdrew from her Adelaide International 2 semi-final against Daria Kasatkina on Friday after picking up the injury in the previous round.

