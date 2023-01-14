Left Menu

The bronze was won by Mohit Singh of Rajasthan.In the womens competition, Palak was sixth in qualifying with a score of 575, while Rhythm was one better with 576.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2023 19:26 IST
Arjun Cheema, Palak win on last day of Group A trials
Punjab's Arjun Singh Cheema and Haryana's Palak were the winners on the final day of the national shooting trials for Group A shooters at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range on Saturday. Arjun overwhelmed Army marksman Dharmendra Singh Gaharwar 16-6 in the final of the men's 10m air pistol T2 competition, while Palak got the better of state-mate Rhythm Sangwan 16-12 in a much closer gold medal match, in the corresponding women's event.

Arjun qualified third in qualification with a score of 583 while Dharmendra grabbed the final and eighth qualifying spot with a 579. Sumit Raman of Haryana topped with 586. Arjun then topped the ranking round as well before demolishing Dharmendra in the final. The bronze was won by Mohit Singh of Rajasthan.

In the women's competition, Palak was sixth in qualifying with a score of 575, while Rhythm was one better with 576. Karnataka's Divya topped the field with 586. Rhythm then went on to top the ranking round, while Palak followed her to the final in second position. The latter however had the last laugh, edging out Rhythm to strike gold. Padma D of the Railways won bronze.

In the junior event of the same disciplines, Abhinav Choudhary of Rajasthan and Saina Bharwani of Delhi emerged champions.

