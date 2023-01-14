Left Menu

RoundGlass Punjab dominated Kenkre FC for a 3-0 win with twin strikes from Juan Mera and a late goal from Luka Majcen in the I-League here on Saturday. RGPFC continued to pile on the pressure on the Kenkre defence and created some good chances but failed to convert.

PTI | Panchkula | Updated: 14-01-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 19:29 IST
RoundGlass Punjab FC beat Kenkre FC 3-0

RoundGlass Punjab dominated Kenkre FC for a 3-0 win with twin strikes from Juan Mera and a late goal from Luka Majcen in the I-League here on Saturday. The win took the Punjab outfit to the top of the table and maintain its unbeaten run at home.

RoundGlass Punjab have claimed the top spot in the table in spite of playing a game less than Sreenidi Deccan who are second in the table.

RGPFC coach Staikos Vergetis made three changes to the starting line-up with Hmingthanmawia, Ashis Pradhan and Krishnananda Singh starting instead of Deepak Devrani, Freddy Lallawmawma and Pranjal Bhumij. RGPFC started to attack from the start and put the Kenkre defence under pressure. Juan Mera gave the hosts the lead in the third minute after dodging two defenders and finishing expertly past the Kenkre goalkeeper. RGPFC continued to pile on the pressure on the Kenkre defence and created some good chances but failed to convert. They doubled their lead through Juan Mera who finished beautifully from outside the box in the 27th minute. RGPFC continued to dominate the rest of the half by maintaining 80 percent of possession.

The second half also started in the same fashion though Kenkre FC showed some intent to put pressure on the RGPFC defence. RGPFC keeper was alert to chances created by the opposition and made a couple of good saves. RGPFC finished the game by scoring their third goal in the 84th minute through Luka Majcen who headed in a pin point cross from right back Khaiminthang Lhungdim.

