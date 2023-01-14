Left Menu

Everton directors to skip game because of 'credible threat'

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 14-01-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 19:46 IST
Everton directors to skip game because of 'credible threat'
Everton logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Everton's board of directors were instructed not to attend Saturday's home match against Southampton because of a "real and credible threat to their safety and security," the Premier League team said.

The decision was made ahead of reports of a possible protest at Goodison Park in the wake of Everton's poor form this season.

"The board members received the instruction following malicious and unacceptably threatening correspondence received by the club and increasing incidents of anti-social behavior — including targeted physical aggression — at recent home matches," the club said in a statement.

Everton is third from the foot of the table and three points ahead of last-place Southampton going into Saturday's game.

Chairman Bill Kenwright, CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale, chief finance and strategy officer Grant Ingles and non-executive director Graeme Sharp were advised not to attend the match, the club said.

Everton's statement included a quote from a security adviser: "Following a thorough risk assessment, and in response to tangible threats received by the club and intelligence we have gathered, the club's board members have been told they must not attend today's fixture." Everton has failed to win any of its last eight games in all competitions and lost 4-1 at home to Brighton in its last home match.

"This is an unprecedented decision for Everton Football Club — never before has our entire board of directors been ordered not to attend a match on safety grounds. It is a profoundly sad day for Everton and Evertonians," the club said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global
2
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
3
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023