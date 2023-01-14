Left Menu

Rashford scores again as Man United beats Man City 2-1

However, that decision was overruled by VAR after it was confirmed the United forward did not touch the ball before Fernandes struck.Rashford then hit the winner from close range just four minutes later when he converted substitute Alejandro Garnachos cross.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 14-01-2023 21:37 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 21:37 IST
Rashford scores again as Man United beats Man City 2-1
Marcus Rashford struck the winner as Manchester United came from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

United issued a statement of its title intent with victory in the 189th Manchester derby to move within a point of the reigning champions.

Substitute Jack Grealish had put City ahead in the second half, but goals from Bruno Fernandes and Rashford secured the win for Eric ten Hag's team at Old Trafford.

It was Rashford's 16th goal of the season and his eighth in his last seven games.

The win sends United up to third place. It's the team's ninth straight victory in all competitions.

United ended a three-game losing streak to City that included a 6-3 rout in October. United, however, has been much-improved since then, moving into the top four.

This was the sternest test of its resurgence under Ten Hag, even with City coming off a surprise 2-0 loss to Southampton in the English League Cup on Wednesday.

United had the better chances in the first half, with Rashford having one shot cleared off the line by Manuel Akanji after rounding Ederson and then seeing another effort smothered by the City goalkeeper.

City took control after the break and Grealish opened the scoring in the 60th minute, just three minutes after coming on, when he headed in Kevin de Bruyne's cross.

United evened the score against the run of play when Fernandes struck in the 78th minute.

The goal was initially ruled out by the referee's assistant because Rashford was in an offside position. However, that decision was overruled by VAR after it was confirmed the United forward did not touch the ball before Fernandes struck.

Rashford then hit the winner from close range just four minutes later when he converted substitute Alejandro Garnacho's cross.

