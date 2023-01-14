Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Kilde secures second win in two days in Wengen

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2023 23:38 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 22:06 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won the downhill World Cup race in Wengen on Saturday, giving him a second win in two days in the Swiss Alps. Kilde narrowly beat Swiss Stefan Rogentin to win the super-G on Friday.

The 30-year-old Norwegian produced an aggressive and precise run to cross the finishing line in one minute 43.14 seconds, 0.88 seconds ahead of second-placed Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Italy's Mattia Casse was third, 1.01 seconds behind Kilde.

"I felt like I had good speed out of the tunnel and knew I had a chance. If I came down with green numbers, then it was a good sign. It is working well with my equipment and skiing. I can keep working on that and gain more confidence," Kilde said. Defending overall champion Odermatt maintained his lead at the top of the standings, although Kilde trimmed it to 340 points.

"Alex (Kilde) was once again incredible and by far the best today, so I am happy with the place. I can find two or three tenths but not 0.88, so he deserved the win, and I will have to work harder," Odermatt said.

