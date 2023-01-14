Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Stosur to retire after Australian Open

Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur on Saturday said she will retire from the sport following this month's Australian Open, 21 years after her first appearance at Melbourne Park. Ahead of last year's Australian Open, the 38-year-old said that she would focus only on doubles.

Soccer-'Rashford is unstoppable' - Ten Hag hails match-winner as goalscoring run continues

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag labelled Marcus Rashford "unstoppable" after the England forward continued his fine form to earn his side a 2-1 victory over Manchester City on Saturday to get fans dreaming of a Premier League title again. Rashford scored for the ninth successive home match in all competitions to snatch a late win for United over their city rivals, moving Ten Hag's team to within a point of the champions in the standings.

NFL-McVay to return as Rams head coach next season

The Los Angeles Rams announced on Friday that head coach Sean McVay will return to lead the team again next season, ending speculation that the Super Bowl-winning coach might leave to take a broadcasting position. The Rams backed up their championship last February with a dismal 5-12 record this season amid a torrent of injuries. McVay said at his season-ending press conference on Monday that he would take a few days to "reflect" before deciding on his next steps.

Tennis-Djokovic says deportation drama paved way to success

Novak Djokovic said his controversial deportation ahead of last year's Australian Open proved an unlikely catalyst for success in 2022, allowing him to regroup on the practice court before bouncing back with key titles. The Serb trained hard in the months after he was deported and while barred from competing in the United States for not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Doping-RUSADA rules figure skater Valieva did not commit doping offence - WADA

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) investigation into figure skater Kamila Valieva's failed drug test has ruled that the teenager was not guilty of any doping infraction, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Friday. WADA said in a statement that RUSADA had determined that although Valieva had committed an anti-doping rule violation, she bore "no fault or negligence" for it.

Tennis-Murray undaunted by difficult draw at Melbourne Park

Andy Murray said he was much more comfortable taking on a top player early on in a Grand Slam this year than he was in 2022, as the former world number one prepares to battle big-serving Matteo Berrettini in the Australian Open first round. A five-times Australian Open runner-up, Murray's career looked set to end prematurely due to a long-standing hip injury after his first-round defeat in 2019 when he received an emotional 'farewell' on the court.

Italy orders two month ban on away matches for Roma and Napoli fans after clashes

Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi on Saturday ordered a two month ban on away matches for supporters of AS Roma and Napoli, after they clashed last Sunday forcing authorities to briefly shut the country's main motorway. As part of the order, sections at stadiums where Roma and Napoli play away matches will be closed starting from Saturday given "the seriousness of the episodes of violence that took place" and the "concrete danger that such behaviours could be repeated", the interior ministry said in a statement.

Alpine skiing-Kilde secures second win in two days in Wengen

Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won the downhill World Cup race in Wengen on Saturday, giving him a second win in two days in the Swiss Alps. Kilde narrowly beat Swiss Stefan Rogentin to win the super-G on Friday.

Soccer-Leeds' Adams voted U.S. Soccer's Male Player of the Year

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams was voted the 2022 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year, the sport's national governing body said on Friday, after he led the Americans to the knockout stages of the World Cup. The 23-year-old earned man-of-the-match honours for the United States' first two World Cup games, leading them to the last 16 after they failed to qualify the 2018 tournament.

Tennis-Badosa, Tomljanovic out of Australian Open with injuries

Paula Badosa has pulled out of the Australian Open due to a right thigh injury sustained in a warm-up tournament in Adelaide, the world number 11 said on Saturday. Spaniard Badosa, who reached the fourth round at Melbourne Park last year, withdrew from her Adelaide International 2 semi-final against Daria Kasatkina on Friday after picking up the injury in the previous round.

