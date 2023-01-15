Sports schedule for Sunday, January 15 CRICKET: *Third ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram.

*Other stories related to India and international cricket.

HOCKEY: *FIH Men's World Cup match between India and England in Rourkela.

*FIH Men's World Cup match between Spain and Wales in Rourkela.

*Other stories related to FIH Men's World Cup. FOOTBALL: *I League match -- Gokulam Kerala vs TRAU in Malappuram.

*Indian Super League -- Northeast United vs Goa in Guwahati. *Other stories related to Indian and international football.

