PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2023 11:13 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 11:13 IST
Sports schedule for Sunday, January 15 CRICKET: *Third ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram.
HOCKEY: *FIH Men's World Cup match between India and England in Rourkela.
*FIH Men's World Cup match between Spain and Wales in Rourkela.
*FIH Men's World Cup match between Spain and Wales in Rourkela. FOOTBALL: *I League match -- Gokulam Kerala vs TRAU in Malappuram.
*Indian Super League -- Northeast United vs Goa in Guwahati.
