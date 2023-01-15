Bottom club Cremonese fires coach Massimiliano Alvini
Cremonese fired coach Massimiliano Alvini, hours after it lost at home against Monza 3-2 to leave it rooted to the bottom of Serie A.
Cremonese's 11th defeat in 18 league matches left it eight points from safety.
It remains the only team in Serie A without a win.
The 52-year-old Alvini had been in charge of Cremonese since June. It was his first job coaching a side in the Italian top-flight.
