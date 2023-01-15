MI Emirates beat Sharjah Warriors by 49 runs

Riding on Muhammad Waseem's spectacular knock of 71, Mumbai Indians Emirates started their campaign with a massive 49-run win over Sharjah Warriors in the international league T20 tournament here.

Invited to bat, MI Emirates posted 204 for five in 20 overs and then returned to restrict the Warriors to 155 for 9 on Saturday night.

Waseem was well supported by the West Indies trio of Nicholas Pooran (49), Kieron Pollard (22) and Dwayne Bravo (20).

Opening the innings, UAE's Waseem hit five fours and as many sixes in a 39-ball innings.

For the Sharjah team, Chris Woakes and Junaid Siddiqui took two wickets each, while Mohammad Nabi took one but gave away 50 runs.

Waseem, opening with England's Will Smeed, hit back-to-back boundaries off Naveen Ul Haq, who bowled the second over.

Waseem also hit Woakes' first delivery of the third over past square leg for another boundary. Off the third ball of that over, Woakes forced Smeed to top edge to wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 2.

Woakes picked his second wicket forcing Andre Fletcher to edge to wicketkeeper Gurbaz for 22.

Pooran then joined Waseem and unleashed his six-hitting skills. He hit the first ball of the 11th over from Nabi for a six, while Waseem hit the third delivery for another six. More sixes followed with Pooran hitting Joe Denly over long on. Waseem too reached his half century in style hitting Moeen Ali for a six to mid-wicket. Eighteen runs each were scored off Ali's over.

Waseem' stupendous knock came to an end in the 15th over when he hit Nabi to Evin Lewis at deep midwicket.

In the last five overs, MI Emirates scored 53 runs with Pooran on 49 pulling Siddiqui into the hands of Denly.

Siddiqui also picked the wicket of Najibullah Zadran. Pollard and Bravo then put on an unbeaten 41 runs partnership to take the score past the 200 runs mark.

In reply, Sharjah Warriors wilted under the pressure of MI Emirates' mammoth score. Woakes hit a fighting 62 off 29 balls with nine boundaries and two sixes but it was not enough.

Sharjah opener Evin Lewis got out for a duck, while one-drop Dawid Malan too was trapped leg before on the first ball from Farooqi. Gurbaz and skipper Moeen Ali tried to repair the damage with the opener hitting Trent Boult for two successive boundaries and a six in the sixth over.

Ali, after adding 49 runs for the third wicket, fell to Bravo while Gurbaz too followed, bowled by Bravo for 43 off 31 balls with seven boundaries.

At the halfway mark, Sharjah were 69 for 4 needing another 136 from the last ten overs.

Imran Tahir then dismissed Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Joe Denly and Nabi quickly to ensure MI Emirates a comfortable win.

