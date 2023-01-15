Rallying-Argentina's Benavides takes his second Dakar motorcycle title

Argentine rider Kevin Benavides won the Dakar Rally motorcycle title for the second time in Saudi Arabia on Sunday after beating Australian Toby Price by 43 seconds.

Benavides, the 2021 champion on two wheels, won the final 14th stage to Dammam for Red Bull KTM with overnight leader and team mate Price 55 seconds behind.

American Skyler Howes finished third overall for the Husqvarna factory team.

