Left Menu

Hockey WC: Focused on improving counterattack, says SA coach Cheslyn Gie ahead of France clash

The defeat to Argentina by a margin of 0-1 in their opening clash of the ongoing FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 hasn't affected the confidence and belief in the squad and the team will aim for a good outing against France in the next match.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 14:43 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 14:43 IST
Hockey WC: Focused on improving counterattack, says SA coach Cheslyn Gie ahead of France clash
South Africa players in action in their opening clash against Argentina. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The defeat to Argentina by a margin of 0-1 in their opening clash of the ongoing FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 hasn't affected the confidence and belief in the squad and the team will aim for a good outing against France in the next match. Reflecting on the defeat to Argentina, the head coach of the South African team, Cheslyn Gie, said they were working on improving their play in the next match.

"The positive from the game against Argentina is that we competed really well and fought till the end. Our team can definitely improve in a lot of things, especially the way we counterattack. The players can also improve their pressing during the match. We have seen a lot of videos of our previous match and are working on rectifying our mistakes," said Gie. Gie added that his players have the quality and belief to script a comeback and register a win against France in their next clash.

He said, "We will be concentrating on staying in the game for a longer period of time. France are a good side and we played against them in the Nations Cup which was a great experience for us. We had played well in that game and will look to do things even better this time in an important match of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela." "France have a good mixture of new and experienced players, so, I think it will be a different contest than the Nations Cup," the French head coach added.

Meanwhile, Dayaan Cassiem, the captain of the South Africa Men's Hockey Team, lauded the facilities for hockey in Odisha, saying, "The facilities here are amazing. We all know that India is a hockey nation which makes all the experiences really special for us as a hockey team. I hope that we get to play many more tournaments here in Odisha in the future." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; dep...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant and more

Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; M...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
Bajwa tax data leak: Pak court sends journalist on 2-day physical remand

Bajwa tax data leak: Pak court sends journalist on 2-day physical remand

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023