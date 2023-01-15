India score 390/5 against Sri Lanka in third ODI

India posted an imposing 390 for five against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI here on Sunday, with Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill making sublime centuries.

Kohli remained not out on 166 off 110 balls, while Gill struck 116 off 97 deliveries.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, opener Gill and skipper Rohit Sharma (42) put on 95 runs in 15.2 overs, before Kohli struck his 46th ODI century and 74th overall in international cricket to consolidate the Indian innings.

Kohli and Gill shared 131 runs for the second wicket. Brief scores: India: 390/5 in 50 overs (Shubman Gill 116, Virat Kohli 166 not out; Kasun Rajitha 2/81).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)