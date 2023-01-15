Left Menu

Is ODI cricket dying? asks Yuvraj as poor turnout marks Ind-SL series

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-01-2023 18:26 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 18:24 IST
Is ODI cricket dying? asks Yuvraj as poor turnout marks Ind-SL series
India batsman Yuvraj Singh Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Poor turnout for the third and final ODI between India and Sri Lanka here on Sunday raised serious questions about the relevance of the 50-over format, with former star Yuvraj Singh also flagging concerns. The match was rendered inconsequential after India took an unassailable lead by winning the first two games of the heavily one-sided series.

India is scheduled to host the ODI World Cup later this year, and the many empty chairs at the Greenfield International Stadium did not make for good viewing.

''... But concern for me half empty stadium? Is one day cricket dying?'' Yuvraj, India's 2011 World Cup-winning hero, asked on Twitter as Shubman Gill closed in on a century in the company of Virat Kohli, who remained unbeaten on a scintillating 110-ball 166.

The stadium, which saw a packed house in its only other ODI -- a rain-affected match between India and West Indies in 2018 -- wore a near-desolate look thanks to the lukewarm response from the locals.

Only about 20,000 spectators turned up in the 38,000-capacity stadium for Sunday's match.

Kerala Cricket Association media manager Krishna Prasad blamed it on several factors including the ''lack of interest'' for ODIs.

''We never had a half-empty stadium. There are several reasons. We don't see much interest in ODIs nowadays,'' Prasad told PTI.

''Moreover, the series was done and dusted in Kolkata (with India taking an unassailable 2-0 lead), and with the opponents being Sri Lanka many people chose not to come to the stadium.'' Tickets were priced at Rs 1000 and Rs 2000 for the match.

''Not a single ticket was left during the match against the West Indies. It was a rain-affected match and we didn't get to see full 50 overs action, still people packed the stadium,'' Prasad recalled.

Barring Eden Gardens where more than 55,000 people turned up, the series has been marked by low attendance. Even Guwahati, a place known to attract large crowds, was far from being a full house.

The Barsapara Stadium, which witnessed a high-scoring match with India posting 373/7, welcomed about 25,000 people in a 38,000-capacity venue.

An Assam Cricket Association (ACA) official had blamed it on the high prices of tickets and the match being hosted on a weekday.

Barring a few tickets which were given to students for Rs 475, the prices ranged from Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; dep...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant and more

Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; M...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023