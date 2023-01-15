Left Menu

Spain beat Wales 5-1 to open account in hockey WC

Marc Reyna and Marc Miralles struck a brace each as Spain outplayed Wales 5-1 in a Pool D match to register their first win in the FIH Mens Hockey World Cup here on Sunday.Reyna sounded the board in the 16th and 38th minutes from field efforts, while Miralles scored in the 32nd and 56th minutes.

PTI | Rourkela | Updated: 15-01-2023 18:58 IST
Marc Reyna and Marc Miralles struck a brace each as Spain outplayed Wales 5-1 in a Pool D match to register their first win in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup here on Sunday.

Reyna sounded the board in the 16th and 38th minutes from field efforts, while Miralles scored in the 32nd and 56th minutes. Skipper Alvaro Iglesias (22nd) was the other goal getter for the winners. Wales' lone goal was scored by James Carson in the 52nd minute. While Spain recorded their first win in the tournament, it was Wales' second loss on the trot.

Spain had earlier lost 0-2 to hosts India in their tournament opener, while Wales were defeated 0-5 by England. Spain will take on England in their final pool match on January 19 in Bhubaneswar, while Wales will face India.

