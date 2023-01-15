Virat Kohli shatters Sachin's record, becomes player with most centuries in home country

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli overtook compatriot and legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to score the most centuries in home conditions. The batter reached the milestone during India's third ODI against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

On the final ball of the 43rd over bowled by Chamika Karunaratne, Virat took a single towards long-on to bring up his 46th ODI century, which was also his 74th international cricket century. With this, he also brought up his 21st century in his home country, the most by any cricketer in his/her home nation. Sachin had hit 20 centuries in home conditions.

He also became the first-ever player to complete 10 ODI centuries against a particular opponent. Virat has ten ODI tons against Sri Lanka. Sachin Tendulkar has 9 centuries in ODIs against Australia but failed to touch the 10-century mark against them. Centuries from Virat Kohli and Shubhman Gill helped India post a mammoth total of 390 runs against Sri Lanka in the third ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Virat (166*) played a breathtaking knock while Gill (116) played a scintillating knock to present a strong case for himself as Rohit Sharma's batting partner for the upcoming World Cup. The former India captain was also involved in two-century stands. Kasun Rajitha picked two wickets for the visitors. Opting to bat first, the opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill started steadily. But once they got their eyes set, the pair went ballistic and began to find boundaries regularly.

The hosts were 11/0 at the end of four overs but went hell for leather in the next six to take India to 75/0 at the end of 10 overs with the Indian captain batting at 36(32) and Gill 35(28). Rohit looked set for a big score after missing out in the first two ODIs but was dismissed in the 16th over by Chamika Karunaratne for 42(49). The right-hander's downfall came off a short-pitched delivery, trying to send it over the fence but could only time it to find Avishka Fernando at deep backward square leg.

However, Gill continued his rich vein of form in ODIs and ensured that the hosts kept scoring at a brisk rate. Virat Kohli took the attack to the Sri Lankan bowlers right from the word go. Gill survived a close call in the 24th over against Wanindu Hasaranga after being struck on the pads while attempting a sweep. The right-hander then went on to score his second ODI hundred off just 89 balls in the 31st over. Virat too reached his half-century in the same over helping extend India's dominance in the match.

The Indian opener struck four boundaries in the next over against Jeffrey Vandersay before being dismissed for 116(97) that included 14 boundaries and two massive sixes. Gill shared a massive 131-run partnership with the former India captain. Virat had a stroke of luck when batting on 82(76), Vandersay misjudged a catch on the ropes and failed to grab the catch. The 34-year-old made the most of the reprieve and went on to smash his 46th ODI century.

Shreyas Iyer too made use of the excellent batting conditions on offer and kept striking boundaries regularly but was dismissed for 38(32) in the quest for more quick runs. KL Rahul (7) and Suryakumar Yadav (4) perished while trying to end the Indian innings with a flourish. Both the batters were dismissed in deep extra cover while trying to send the ball over the ropes.

'King Kohli' as he is known by his fans, unleashed a flurry of strokes after reaching his hundred. The right-hander struck seven sixes after reaching his hundred and raced to 166* in the last over. He struck two sixes in the last over to help India end with 390/5 in the second ODI. Brief Score: India 390/5 (Virat Kohli 166*, Shubhman Gill 116; Kasun Rajitha 81-2) vs Sri Lanka. (ANI)

