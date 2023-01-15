Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea stay top of WSL as Kerr strikes late to secure draw with Arsenal

Sam Kerr scored an 89th-minute equaliser to snatch a point for Chelsea as they drew 1-1 with Arsenal in the Women's Super League on Sunday to maintain their three-point lead over the Gunners at the top of the table.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2023 19:39 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 19:39 IST
Soccer-Chelsea stay top of WSL as Kerr strikes late to secure draw with Arsenal

Sam Kerr scored an 89th-minute equaliser to snatch a point for Chelsea as they drew 1-1 with Arsenal in the Women's Super League on Sunday to maintain their three-point lead over the Gunners at the top of the table. With 46,811 tickets sold for the clash at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, Chelsea's Zecira Musovic was the busier of the two goalkeepers, pulling off a string of superb reflex saves to keep her team in it as the home side dominated.

Arsenal took the lead when Chelsea's Niamh Charles conceded a penalty in the 56th minute by bundling over Caitlin Foord, and Kim Little rattled the spot kick past Musovic to break the deadlock. Sweden's Musovic prevented a second for Arsenal, tipping a ball to the back post from Steph Catley onto the crossbar as Chelsea struggled in attack, not registering an effort on target until Magda Eriksson's tame header in the 77th minute.

The leaders looked to be headed for their second league defeat of the season before Australian Kerr spared their blushes, heading home from close range to grab a scarcely deserved point. Chelsea top the standings on 28 points, three ahead of Arsenal, who have a game in hand over the Blues.

On Saturday, former Chelsea striker Beth England netted on her debut for Tottenham Hotspur but ended up on the losing side as Kirsty Hannon set up both goals in a 2-1 win for Aston Villa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; dep...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant and more

Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; M...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023