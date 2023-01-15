Dasun Shanaka cites lack of intent for series loss against India

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanka highlighted the lack of intent from his players for the loss in the third ODI as India registered the biggest win by runs in ODIs at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. The all-rounder congratulated the Indian team for completely dominating the visitors and securing a historic win.

"Playing positive cricket is the key. If the boys showed intent, bowling will be different. While playing international cricket, we need to play with intent. I would like to congratulate the Indian team for playing this level of cricket," expressed the Sri Lankan captain. Shanaka termed the loss disappointing and stated that the game did not go according to the team. He also mentioned the areas his teammates need to improve upon.

"It's disappointing. Not the game we would have wanted but it happens sometimes. Bowlers and batters both need to learn. How to pick wickets on these pitches and how to score runs. No idea about that (on the updates about Bandara and Vandersay)," said the all-rounder. A destructive powerplay spell from Mohammed Siraj continued Sri Lanka's downfall for the third straight ODI, helping the hosts clinch a massive 317-run win in the final ODI on Sunday.

Virat Kohli won the 'Man of the Match' award for his match-winning ton and also the 'Man of the Series' for scoring 283 runs in the series, which included two centuries. With this win, India has clinched the series 3-0. They have also recorded the biggest win in terms of runs in the history of ODI cricket and are the first team ever to register a win by a margin of 300 runs or more.

Electing to bat first, India got off to a wonderful start, with skipper Rohit Sharma (42) having an opening stand of 95 runs with Shubman Gill. Later, Gill teamed with Virat Kohli to stitch a 131-run second wicket stand and brought up his second ODI ton, before being dismissed for 116 off 97 balls. Virat took Lankan bowlers to the attack, smashing an unbeaten 166 off 110 balls, consisting of 12 fours and eight sixes. For SL, Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara picked two wickets each while Chamika Karunaratne got one scalp.

Chasing 391, Sri Lanka could not put up a fight and a powerplay spell from Mohammed Siraj (4/32) demolished any hopes of redemption, leaving Lanka at 39/6. The visitors were dismissed for just 73 and lost the match by 317 runs. Siraj's spell of 4/32 proved to be lethal for Lanka. Kuldeep Yadav (2/16) and Mohammed Shami (2/20) got wickets too. Only three Lanka batters, Nuwanidu Fernando (19), skipper Dasun Shanaka (11) and Kasun Rajitha (13*) touched double digits.

Brief score: India 390/5 (Virat Kohli 166*, Shubhman Gill 116; Kasun Rajitha 2-81) defeat Sri Lanka 73 (Nuwanidu Fernando 19, Kasun Rajitha 13*, Mohammed Siraj 4/32). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)