Sports News Roundup: Rune ready to rock the boat at Australian Open; Joel Embiid, Sixers sink Jazz in final seconds and more

NBA roundup: Joel Embiid, Sixers sink Jazz in final seconds

Joel Embiid hit a game-winning shot with five seconds left and James Harden fired in 18 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday in Salt Lake City. Embiid finished with 30 points and seven rebounds, Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton contributed 17 as the 76ers began a five-game Western Conference road trip on the right note.

Tennis-Retiring Stosur 'too passionate' to walk away from the sport

Sam Stosur will bid a bittersweet farewell to home fans at the Australian Open but will not be straying far from the game, the 38-year-old major winner said on Sunday. Stosur announced on social media she will retire from the sport after a last appearance in the doubles tournaments at Melbourne Park, 21 years after her first Australian Open.

Tennis-Rune ready to rock the boat at Australian Open

Holger Rune heads into the Australian Open as the last man to beat favourite Novak Djokovic and the Danish teenager is ready to take the fight to the established order at the year's first Grand Slam, which starts on Monday. The 19-year-old won three titles in 2022 including his first ATP Masters 1000 crown in Paris in November, where he beat 21-times major champion Djokovic in the final after getting past four other top-10 players along the way.

Soccer-Rashford fires Man United into title race, Liverpool lose again

Manchester United supporters are dreaming of a first Premier League title in a decade after Marcus Rashford earned a dramatic win over rivals Manchester City on Saturday, while Liverpool lost at Brighton & Hove Albion in their disappointing season. At the other end of the table, bottom side Southampton won 2-1 at Everton, whose season goes from bad to worse, while Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest earned valuable victories in their bids to avoid relegation.

Motor racing-Andretti's Dennis dominates Formula E's first Gen3 race

Britain's Jake Dennis won the first race of electric Formula E's Gen3 era on Saturday with a dominant drive for the Porsche-powered Avalanche Andretti team in Mexico City. The victory at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez was Dennis's career fourth in the series and he beat Porsche's Pascal Wehrlein by 7.816 seconds after starting in second place and taking the lead on lap 12.

NHL roundup: Kraken use huge 2nd period to down Blackhawks

Jared McCann netted his first career hat trick, scoring twice in Seattle's six-goal first period, and the Kraken went on to defeat the host Chicago Blackhawks 8-5 on Saturday night. The Kraken won their franchise-record eighth game in a row and completed a 7-0-0 road swing -- the first time in NHL history a team won seven consecutive games on a single trip.

Tennis-Nadal launches title defence as Australian Open ushers in new era

Rafa Nadal will kick off his Australian Open title defence on Monday with a first round test against rising Briton Jack Draper as a new era begins on the blue hardcourts of Melbourne Park. At the first Grand Slam following Roger Federer's retirement and Serena Williams's "evolving away" from tennis, Spaniard Nadal carries the flame for the fading golden generation as he bids for a 23rd major title and third at Melbourne Park.

Soccer-Chelsea earn scrappy 1-0 win over Palace to ease pressure

A second-half goal from Kai Havertz earned nervy Chelsea their first Premier League win of 2023 on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over lively Crystal Palace, easing the pressure on manager Graham Potter after a poor run of form. The German striker nodded in a cross from Hakim Ziyech in the 65th minute following a short corner. It was only the second league win in 10 matches for the home side who remain in an unaccustomed 10th place half-way through the season.

Soccer-Isak earns Newcastle last-gasp win over Fulham after Mitrovic penalty reprieve

Club-record signing Alexander Isak came off the bench to earn Newcastle United a last-gasp 1-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, with the hosts grateful for an extraordinary penalty slip from visiting forward Aleksandar Mitrovic. Newcastle, without a goal in their previous two league matches, again struggled to break down their opponents in the first half at St James' Park, with Callum Wilson twice denied by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Soccer-Chelsea sign Ukrainian winger Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk

Chelsea announced Mykhailo Mudryk as their fifth signing of the January transfer window on Sunday, after the Ukrainian winger completed his move from Shakhtar Donetsk to the Premier League club. In a statement, Shakhtar said they "will receive 70 million euros ($76 million) for the player and another 30 million euros is envisaged as a bonus payment."

