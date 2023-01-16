Rugby-Wallabies coach Rennie sacked, Jones to take over - reports

Left Menu

Australia coach Dave Rennie has been sacked with immediate effect and former England boss Eddie Jones is set to lead the Wallabies at this year's World Cup in France, local media reports said on Monday.

Updated: 16-01-2023 04:23 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 04:23 IST
Australia coach Dave Rennie has been sacked with immediate effect and former England boss Eddie Jones is set to lead the Wallabies at this year's World Cup in France, local media reports said on Monday. New Zealander Rennie was contracted until the end of this year's World Cup in France but has a winning record of only 38% since taking over after the last edition.

Jones, who led the Wallabies to the 2003 World Cup final in his previous stint as Australia coach, was sacked by England in December. No one was immediately available at Rugby Australia to comment on the reports.

