Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-'My heart is with my guys': Hamlin to watch Bills-Dolphins game from home

Damar Hamlin voiced support for his Buffalo Bills ahead of their playoff game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, which he said he would watch from home as he continues his recovery from cardiac arrest less than two weeks ago. Hamlin collapsed during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals moments after making a tackle but has made remarkable strides in his recovery and was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday so he could continue his rehabilitation at home.

Soccer-Classy Arsenal outgun Spurs to extend lead at the top

Leaders Arsenal put on a masterclass to overwhelm shell-shocked north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 away and extend the gap at the top of the Premier League to eight points on Sunday. The Gunners flew out of the blocks from the opening whistle and built a first-half lead through a clumsy own goal by Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris and a sublime strike from Martin Odegaard.

Rugby-Wallabies coach Rennie sacked, Jones takes over

Australia coach Dave Rennie was sacked on Monday with former England boss Eddie Jones returning to the job he held from 2001 to 2005 after being handed a deal to take him through the 2027 World Cup on home soil. Jones, who led the Wallabies to the 2003 World Cup final in his previous stint in the post and was sacked by England in December, will also oversee the women's national team.

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the latest round of Premier League games: RAMSDALE PROVES HIS WORTH TO KEEP GUNNERS ON TRACK

Soccer-Barcelona ease to 3-1 victory over Real Madrid to win Super Cup

Barcelona were crowned Spanish Super Cup champions after goals from Gavi, Robert Lewandowski and Pedri earned them a 3-1 win over bitter rivals Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. Barcelona were dominant in every aspect of the game and took advantage of three mistakes by Real Madrid to score.

Tennis-Nadal launches title defence as Australian Open ushers in new era

Rafa Nadal will kick off his Australian Open title defence on Monday with a first round test against rising Briton Jack Draper as a new era begins on the blue hardcourts of Melbourne Park. At the first Grand Slam following Roger Federer's retirement and Serena Williams's "evolving away" from tennis, Spaniard Nadal carries the flame for the fading golden generation as he bids for a 23rd major title and third at Melbourne Park.

Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek open Australian Open as big favorites

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek are massive favorites to win their respective draws ahead of the start of the Australian Open on Sunday night. Djokovic makes his return to Melbourne after being deported ahead of last year's tournament because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. He is seeking a 10th Australian Open title, which would also pull him into a tie with Rafael Nadal for the most major titles of all time with 22.

Soccer-Ramsdale confirms altercation with Spurs fan after derby win

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale said he was attacked by a fan just after his side had earned a 2-0 victory in a fiery North London derby with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday. Ramsdale was man-of-the-match as he kept Tottenham at bay time and again and also clashed with several Spurs players during the match.

Soccer-Atletico Madrid held to 1-1 draw by Almeria

Atletico Madrid were held to 1-1 draw by Almeria in LaLiga on Sunday in another disappointing showing for Diego Simeone's team who ended the match with 10 men after Sergio Reguilon was sent off in the dying minutes. Atletico, who have won only one of their last six LaLiga games, are fourth in the standings on 28 points, level with Villarreal and Real Betis. They are 13 points adrift of leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand.

Soccer-PSG suffer another defeat as Ligue 1 lead cut to three points

Paris St Germain suffered their second defeat of the season in a 1-0 loss to Stade Rennais on Sunday as their Ligue 1 lead was slashed to three points. Rennes, who have won a club record ninth consecutive home game in the top flight, prevailed thanks to Hamari Traore's second-half goal as the visitors suffered their second loss in three league outings.

