HIGHLIGHTS-Australian Open 2023: Day one on Monday

Highlights of the opening day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday, all times local (GMT +11): 1110 PLAY UNDERWAY AT 111TH AUSTRALIAN OPEN

The action at Melbourne Park got underway as scheduled on the opening day of the year's first Grand Slam. A pleasant day is expected for the first-round matches with the temperature at 20 degrees Celsius (68°F) with a high of 28 forecast.

Unlike for the last two years during the COVID pandemic, there are no biosecurity protocols in place for players or fans within the precinct. READ MORE

Australian Open order of play on Monday Nadal launches title defence as Australian Open ushers in new era

Djokovic says deportation drama paved way to success Swiatek wanted to test herself against Barty at her best

Nadal shrugs off rocky buildup to Australian Open defence Jabeur not shying away from Grand Slam ambitions

Kyrgios braces for pressure as home favourite at Australian Open No looking back for last year's Australian Open finalist Collins

Murray undaunted by difficult draw at Melbourne Park Teenager Gauff no longer feels like the new kid on the block

Ruud arrives at Melbourne Park with humble expectations Garcia 'uncomfortable' after reaction to bulimia comments

Rune ready to rock the boat at Australian Open Retiring Stosur 'too passionate' to walk away from the sport

PREVIEW-Swiatek the favourite as Melbourne Park set for new champion PREVIEW-Djokovic seeks normal service at Australian Open to match Nadal

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)