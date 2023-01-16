Left Menu

PTI | London | Updated: 16-01-2023 10:25 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 10:23 IST
Spectator aims kick at Arsenal goalkeeper after EPL game
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A spectator climbed onto an advertising board and appeared to kick Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after the team's 2-0 win over Tottenham in the Premier League.

The incident took place moments after the final whistle at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Ramsdale went to pick up his water bottle from behind one of the goals.

The spectator leaped over the railing, mounted the hoarding and aimed a kick at Ramsdale's back before getting back into the crowd in the South Stand. Ramsdale didn't seem hurt and was dragged away from the area by teammates before celebrating in front of Arsenal's supporters at the other end of the stadium.

Interviewed after the game, Ramsdale said he received "a little punch in the back." "It's a shame because it's only a game of football at the end of the day," the England international said.

"Both sets of players tried to bring me away. Thankfully nothing actually happened too drastically. It leaves a sour taste but I'm sure we'll enjoy it when we go back to the dressing room." Tottenham defender Eric Dier said of the incident: "It's unacceptable and shouldn't have happened." Tottenham said it had already reviewed camera footage to identify the spectator and would take the "strongest possible action," including an immediate stadium ban.

"We are appalled by the behavior of a supporter that attempted to attack Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at the end of today's match," a club statement read.

"Violence in any form has no place in football." The Football Association said it strongly condemned the incident.

"This is wholly unacceptable behavior," the governing body said, "and we will work together with the police, the relevant authorities and the clubs to ensure the appropriate action is taken." Ramsdale might have riled Tottenham fans by turning to the South Stand, where the home supporters are seated, and kissing the badge on his Arsenal jersey.

Tottenham substitute Richarlison confronted Ramsdale and wagged his finger.

Arsenal moved eight points clear with the win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

