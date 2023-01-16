Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Americans Gauff, Pegula off at a canter at Australian Open; NFL-'My heart is with my guys': Hamlin to watch Bills-Dolphins game from home and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Americans Gauff, Pegula off at a canter at Australian Open

In-form Americans Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff wasted little time in racing into the second round of the Australian Open on the opening day, briskly swatting aside their opponents in bright sunshine on Monday. Pegula, seeded third behind Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur, hit her stride early in the new season by helping the United States win the inaugural United Cup and took less than an hour to see off Jaqueline Cristian 6-0 6-1.

NFL-'My heart is with my guys': Hamlin to watch Bills-Dolphins game from home

Damar Hamlin voiced support for his Buffalo Bills ahead of their playoff game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, which he said he would watch from home as he continues his recovery from cardiac arrest less than two weeks ago. Hamlin collapsed during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals moments after making a tackle but has made remarkable strides in his recovery and was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday so he could continue his rehabilitation at home.

Soccer-Classy Arsenal outgun Spurs to extend lead at the top

Leaders Arsenal put on a masterclass to overwhelm shell-shocked north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 away and extend the gap at the top of the Premier League to eight points on Sunday. The Gunners flew out of the blocks from the opening whistle and built a first-half lead through a clumsy own goal by Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris and a sublime strike from Martin Odegaard.

Rugby-Wallabies coach Rennie sacked, Jones takes over

Australia coach Dave Rennie was sacked on Monday with former England boss Eddie Jones returning to the job he held from 2001 to 2005 after being handed a deal to take him through the 2027 World Cup on home soil. Jones, who led the Wallabies to the 2003 World Cup final in his previous stint in the post and was sacked by England in December, will also oversee the women's national team.

Soccer-Barcelona ease to 3-1 victory over Real Madrid to win Super Cup

Barcelona were crowned Spanish Super Cup champions after goals from Gavi, Robert Lewandowski and Pedri earned them a 3-1 win over bitter rivals Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. Barcelona were dominant in every aspect of the game and took advantage of three mistakes by Real Madrid to score.

Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek open Australian Open as big favorites

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek are massive favorites to win their respective draws ahead of the start of the Australian Open on Sunday night. Djokovic makes his return to Melbourne after being deported ahead of last year's tournament because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. He is seeking a 10th Australian Open title, which would also pull him into a tie with Rafael Nadal for the most major titles of all time with 22.

NBA-LeBron becomes second player to score 38,000 points

LeBron James became only the second player in NBA history to score 38,000 career points on Sunday as he inches closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time record. James, playing in his 20th NBA season, needed 11 points to reach 38,000 points and hit a mid-range jumper in the first quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' home game against the Philadelphia 76ers to move past the milestone.

Tennis-Ukraine's Kostyuk won't shake hands with Russian, Belarusian players

As Russian missiles continue to pound her country, Ukraine's number two tennis player Marta Kostyuk says she will not shake hands with tour rivals from Russia and Belarus who she feels have not done enough to speak out against the invasion. The 20-year-old Kyiv native generated headlines last year when she refused the customary handshake at the net with former world number one Victoria Azarenka after the Belarusian beat her at the U.S. Open.

Soccer-Ramsdale confirms altercation with Spurs fan after derby win

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale said he was attacked by a fan just after his side had earned a 2-0 victory in a fiery North London derby with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday. Ramsdale was man-of-the-match as he kept Tottenham at bay time and again and also clashed with several Spurs players during the match.

Soccer-PSG suffer another defeat as Ligue 1 lead cut to three points

Paris St Germain suffered their second defeat of the season in a 1-0 loss to Stade Rennais on Sunday as their Ligue 1 lead was slashed to three points. Rennes, who have won a club record ninth consecutive home game in the top flight, prevailed thanks to Hamari Traore's second-half goal as the visitors suffered their second loss in three league outings.

