Tennis-Local hope Kyrgios pulls out of Australian Open with knee injury

Nick Kyrgios stunned the Australian Open by pulling out of the tournament because of a knee injury on Monday, ending local hopes that he might be able to end the nation's long wait for a home men's champion.

The 27-year-old, runner-up at Wimbledon last year, said he was "devastated" to have to withdraw after entering his home Grand Slam as one of the favourites.

