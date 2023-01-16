Left Menu

Tennis-Local hope Kyrgios pulls out of Australian Open with knee injury

Nick Kyrgios's hopes of ending his country's 47-year wait for a homegrown men's champion at the Australian Open were shattered on the opening day when he pulled out of the tournament with a knee injury on Monday. The 27-year-old was, in his opinion at least, going into the tournament as one of the favourites after reaching the Wimbledon final and the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open last year.

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2023 11:02 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 11:01 IST
Tennis-Local hope Kyrgios pulls out of Australian Open with knee injury
Nick Kyrgios Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

Nick Kyrgios's hopes of ending his country's 47-year wait for a homegrown men's champion at the Australian Open were shattered on the opening day when he pulled out of the tournament with a knee injury on Monday.

The 27-year-old was, in his opinion at least, going into the tournament as one of the favourites after reaching the Wimbledon final and the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open last year. "Obviously, I'm extremely disappointed, this is one of the most important tournaments of my career, it hasn't been easy at all," Kyrgios told reporters at Melbourne Park.

"This coming around is just bad timing but that's life you know. Injuries are part of the sport. "I'm devastated ... Going into one of these events as the favourite is brutal."

Trainer Will Maher said Kyrgios had been troubled by a small tear in the meniscus of the knee for a couple of weeks and that withdrawing from the tournament was the sensible decision. Kyrgios said he had given himself every chance of competing but that a hit with doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis on Monday morning convinced him he had to pull out.

The withdrawal also means Kyrgios and Kokkinakis - dubbed the 'Special Ks' - will not be able to defend the men's doubles title they won at Melbourne Park last year. Maher said he thought Kyrgios would be over the injury in time to play at the Masters tournament at Indian Wells in California in early March.

"I'm not doubting that I'll be back to my full strength and will be back," Kyrgios added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
2
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
3
FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 million penalty for tax fraud; Weekend brings more rain, snow to storm-hit California and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 mill...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023