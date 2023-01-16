Left Menu

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Australian Open due to knee injury

Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the Australian Open on Monday due to a knee injury. The Australian was scheduled to face Roman Safiullin on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2023 11:29 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 11:29 IST
Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Australian Open due to knee injury
Nick Kyrgios (Photo: US Open/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the Australian Open on Monday due to a knee injury. The Australian was scheduled to face Roman Safiullin on Tuesday.

"Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Australian Open with a knee injury. He will be replaced in the draw by lucky loser Denis Kudla," Australian Open official twitter handle tweeted on Monday. At the 2022 Australian Open, Kyrgios achieved one of the best performances of his career by winning the doubles championship with his close buddy Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Kyrgios was seen as the host nation's best opportunity to win a championship at Melbourne Park this year as he finished second in the men's singles competition at Wimbledon last year and won the men's doubles trophy at the Australian Open. The 27-year-old kept up his form throughout the year, among other accomplishments winning the Citi Open and making it to the Wimbledon singles final.

He spoke at a news conference at Melbourne Park, accompanied by his physical therapist. "I'm just exhausted from everything. Obviously pretty brutal. One of the most important tournaments of my career. Hasn't been easy at all," Kyrgios said of the decision to sit out as quoted by ESPN.com.

Earlier, Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the United Cup less than 24 hours before the start of the tournament, citing an ankle injury. Kyrgios, who is ranked 22nd in the world and reached the Wimbledon final this year, was expected to lead Australia in the joint ATP and WTA event, which takes place in Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth and offers ranking points and $15 million in prize money. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
2
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
3
FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 million penalty for tax fraud; Weekend brings more rain, snow to storm-hit California and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 mill...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023