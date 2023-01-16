Tennis-Wildcard Gadecki grateful for 'safety net' with Australian Open payday

Olivia Gadecki's first-round victory at the Australian Open on Monday earned her more prize-money than she ever made at an entire tournament and the local hope said it has given her some security in the early stages of her career. The 20-year-old has competed on the International Tennis Federation circuit since her debut in 2016 and only made her bow on the elite WTA Tour last year.

Ranked number 199 in the world, the Australian wildcard has earned $179,658 in career prize money, according to the WTA. Gadecki will be guaranteed at least A$158,850 ($111,068) after beating qualifier Polina Kudermetova to reach the second round.

"I didn't even think about the payment, to be honest," Gadecki told reporters after recording her first win in a Grand Slam match. "My family is here and my mom has put in a lot of time and sacrifice and dedication into my career. Money can't buy that, so I'm really just happy we can share that moment together.

"It just gives me a little bit of a safety net, which is really important when it comes to being an athlete, just having that security and knowing you don't have to rely on doing well each and every week to be able to find yourself." Gadecki is being mentored by former world number one and last year's Melbrourne Park champion Ash Barty, who congratulated her on Monday's win.

"(Her text message) really meant a lot. But I'm sure everyone kind of knows she's always been in my corner," she said. "I'm so lucky to have her. Whenever I need advice or anything, I'm always able to contact her."

Gadecki will play Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in the second round. ($1 = 1.4302 Australian dollars)

