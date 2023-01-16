HIGHLIGHTS-Australian Open 2023: Day one on Monday

Highlights of the opening day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday, all times local (GMT +11): 1651 AZARENKA BEATS KENIN IN BATTLE OF FORMER CHAMPIONS

Victoria Azarenka is the only former women's champion remaining in the draw after battling past 2020 winner Sofia Kenin 6-4 7-6(3). Barbora Krejcikova, a quarter-finalist last year, scored a 6-3 6-1 win over 16-year-old fellow Czech Sara Bejlek.

1557 KYRGIOS OUT OF AUSTRALIAN OPEN AFTER INJURY Home favourite Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the tournament because of a knee injury. The 27-year-old, last year's Wimbledon finalist, was scheduled to play Roman Safiullin in the first round on Tuesday and will be replaced by lucky loser Denis Kudla.

1542 NADAL BAFFLED BY MISSING RACQUET Reigning champion Rafa Nadal was left without the racquet he wanted to use in his opening match against Britain's Jack Draper after a ballkid seemingly took the wrong one to the stringer to be repaired.

"I need the racquet back. I need the dampener and everything. The ball boy took my racquet," Nadal told the umpire at the changeover with the score 4-3 in his favour. Despite the missing racquet the 22-times major winner took the first set 7-5.

1520 KVITOVA THROUGH IN STRAIGHT SETS Petra Kvitova, runner-up in 2019, began her campaign by seeing off tricky first-round opponent Alison Van Uytvanck 7-6(3) 6-2.

In the men's draw, last year's quarter-finalist Denis Shapovalov and Adelaide finalist Sebastian Korda both needed four sets to advance, beating Dusan Lajovic and Cristian Garin respectively. Earlier, Polish 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz advanced with a 7-1(1) 6-2 6-2 win over Spain's Pedro Martinez and will look to reach the third round at a hard court major for the first time.

1424 MIXED RESULTS FOR CHINA Qualifier Shang Juncheng upset German Oscar Otte 6-2 6-4 6-7(2) 7-5 to become the first male Chinese player to win a main-draw singles match at the Australian Open in the Open Era.

In the women's draw, Greek sixth seed Maria Sakkari beat Yuan Yue 6-1 6-4 at Rod Laver Arena, smashing 38 winners past the Chinese 24-year-old. 1420 COLLINS ADVANCES

Last year's runner-up Danielle Collins was made to work in her first-round match against Anna Kalinskaya before eventually sealing progress with a 7-5 5-7 6-4 victory, firing 55 winners past the Russian. 1336 ANISIMOVA DEPARTS IN TEARS

American 28th seed Amanda Anisimova was dumped out in the first round after she lost 6-3 6-4 to 20-year-old Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk. It was a second straight first-round exit at a Grand Slam for Anisimova, who was in tears even before the match wrapped up.

1314 SINNER CRUISES INTO SECOND ROUND, ANDREESCU THROUGH Italian 15th seed Jannik Sinner swatted aside Briton Kyle Edmund 6-4 6-0 6-2 to move into the second round.

"I like the conditions. Obviously when you play in stadiums for me it's a little bit easier, the court is a little slower," Sinner said. "Outside is a little tougher, but when you make always the quarter-finals in any Slam it means you like the conditions, so I'm very happy to be back here."

Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu, who is unseeded in Melbourne, beat Czech 25th seed Marie Bouzkova 6-2 6-4. 1250 GADECKI GETS FIRST WIN AT A GRAND SLAM

Australian wildcard Olivia Gadecki claimed her first Grand Slam match victory when she beat Polina Kudermetova 7-5 6-1 at a raucous Court 8. Gadecki is being mentored by retired Australian Open champion and former number one Ash Barty. 1242 RADUCANU SETS UP GAUFF CLASH

Briton Emma Raducanu beat Tamara Korpatsch 6-3 6-2 to set up a second-round match against American Coco Gauff. Raducanu was not moving freely initially, as she makes her return from an ankle injury, but grew into the match and overpowered the German, winning six games in a row at one stage.

1230 GAUFF RACES PAST SINIAKOVA, SEED ANISIMOVA OUT Coco Gauff was not quite able to match her compatriot Pegula's dominance but also eased into the second round with a 6-1 6-4 victory over Katerina Siniakova on Rod Laver Arena.

After racing through the opening set, the seventh seed had to come back from a break down in the second and faced three break points as she served for the match. Another American, Amanda Anisimova, was the first seed to go out when she lost 6-3 6-4 to Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk on Court Seven.

1210 THIRD SEED PEGULA SWEEPS INTO SECOND ROUND American Jessica Pegula swept into the second round with a 6-0 6-1 win over Jaqueline Cristian in less than an hour on Margaret Court Arena.

The third seed simply overpowered the Romanian and set up a meeting with Brenda Fruhvirtova or Aliaksandra Sasnovich when she pounded down an ace after 59 minutes on court. Pegula, whose parents own the NFL team Buffalo Bills, wrote "Go Bills! #3" with a heart to pay tribute to the American football team's safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the field earlier this month.

1110 PLAY UNDERWAY AT 111TH AUSTRALIAN OPEN The action at Melbourne Park got underway as scheduled on the opening day of the year's first Grand Slam.

A pleasant day is expected for the first-round matches with the temperature at 20 degrees Celsius (68°F) with a high of 28 forecast. Unlike for the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are no biosecurity protocols in place for players or fans within the precinct.

