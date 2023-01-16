Tennis-Raducanu happy injured ankle passed opening test at Melbourne Park

Emma Raducanu was pleased with how her ankle held up in her first match since picking up an injury in the build-up to the Australian Open, saying that getting on court had eased any lingering worries she had.

The 20-year-old sparked fears she could miss the year's first Grand Slam after retiring hurt from her second-round match at the Auckland Classic. "Everything I've done has been quite controlled in the last week," 2021 U.S. Open champion Raducanu told reporters. "So to test it out in a real match, and with the unpredictability and stuff, just getting used to it in the beginning.

"But it felt good." Raducanu wasted little time in reaching the second round, dismissing Tamara Korpatsch 6-3 6-2 to set up a showdown with French Open runner-up Coco Gauff.

The Briton said the injury did not play on her mind once she found her groove. "If anything, it's not mental, it's more just like physical and playing, seeing how it is," Raducanu said, adding that she was looking forward to her match against 18-year-old Gauff.

"I'm very up for it," she said. "Coco's obviously done a lot of great things and she's playing well. I think we're both good, young players, we're both coming through. Part of the next generation of tennis, really. "When she first came at Wimbledon, after that, it took her a little bit to adjust as well, but she definitely found her feet. She's playing really good tennis and looking really solid right now.

"She's a great athlete with big weapons."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)