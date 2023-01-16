Left Menu

Tennis-Shang hopes stunning Australian Open win can boost men's game in China

The 17-year-old became the first male player from China to win a main draw singles match at the tournament in the open era when he stunned German Oscar Otte 6-2 6-4 6-7(2) 7-5 on his Grand Slam debut as the youngest player in the men's draw. "Yeah, I think it's huge for Chinese men's tennis.

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2023 13:19 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 13:11 IST
Tennis-Shang hopes stunning Australian Open win can boost men's game in China
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Teenager Shang Juncheng said his breakthrough victory in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday was "huge" for Chinese men's tennis, and hoped it would lay the platform for more success to match the country's women. The 17-year-old became the first male player from China to win a main draw singles match at the tournament in the open era when he stunned German Oscar Otte 6-2 6-4 6-7(2) 7-5 on his Grand Slam debut as the youngest player in the men's draw.

"Yeah, I think it's huge for Chinese men's tennis. You know, we have had really good players from the women's side, but not really big names in the men's," Shang told reporters. "So I think we are very lucky that I'm part of it, and I'm very lucky that I'm part of this team. Hopefully we can do something big in the future."

China's Li Na remains the country's most successful player with Grand Slam triumphs at Roland Garros in 2011 and Melbourne Park in 2014 and there are several women hoping to emulate her including 2022 WTA Newcomer of the Year Zheng Qinwen. Others like Yan Zi, Zheng Jie, Sun Tiantian, Peng Shuai and Zhang Shuai have all won Grand Slam doubles trophies.

But success on the men's side has largely eluded the world's most populous nation, with Wu Yibing becoming the first man from China in 63 years to win a singles match at a major when he overcame Nikoloz Basilashvili in the 2022 U.S. Open. He followed in the footsteps of Fu Chi Mei, who overcame Ron Barnes in five sets in the opening round of Wimbledon in 1959.

"It's a complicated thing," Shang, the son of former soccer star Shang Yi and former table tennis player Wu Na, said about the time it has taken for Chinese men to get to the level they have in men's professional tennis. "I'm not quite sure how to answer that, but physically it's a big step for us in men's tennis. But we're on the right track right now.

"Hopefully we can do a better job in the slams, in three-out-of-five sets and hopefully that can happen in the future."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
2
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
3
FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 million penalty for tax fraud; Weekend brings more rain, snow to storm-hit California and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 mill...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023