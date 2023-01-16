Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Raducanu happy injured ankle passed opening test at Melbourne Park; NFL-'My heart is with my guys': Hamlin to watch Bills-Dolphins game from home and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Raducanu happy injured ankle passed opening test at Melbourne Park

Emma Raducanu was pleased with how her ankle held up in her first match since picking up an injury in the build-up to the Australian Open, saying that getting on court had eased any lingering worries she had. The 20-year-old sparked fears she could miss the year's first Grand Slam after retiring hurt from her second-round match at the Auckland Classic.

NFL-'My heart is with my guys': Hamlin to watch Bills-Dolphins game from home

Damar Hamlin voiced support for his Buffalo Bills ahead of their playoff game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, which he said he would watch from home as he continues his recovery from cardiac arrest less than two weeks ago. Hamlin collapsed during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals moments after making a tackle but has made remarkable strides in his recovery and was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday so he could continue his rehabilitation at home.

Tennis-Azarenka prevails over Kenin in battle of former champions

Victoria Azarenka confessed to some nerves before coming through a tough first-round battle against Sofia Kenin 6-4 7-6(3) on Monday to ensure she would be the only former Australian Open champion remaining in the women's draw. The 33-year-old Belarusian, champion in 2012 and 2013, said she had been concerned at playing Kenin even if the American had suffered an appalling run of injuries since she won her first Grand Slam at Melbourne Park in 2020.

Tennis-Local hope Kyrgios pulls out of Australian Open with knee injury

Nick Kyrgios's hopes of ending his country's 47-year wait for a homegrown men's champion at the Australian Open were shattered on the opening day when he pulled out of the tournament with a knee injury on Monday. The 27-year-old was, in his opinion at least, going into the tournament as one of the favourites after reaching the Wimbledon final and the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open last year.

Tennis-Nadal grinds down injured Draper to reach second round

Defending champion Rafa Nadal dropped a set but prevailed in a battle of fitness against Jack Draper to reach the second round of the Australian Open on Monday with an unconvincing 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1 over the injured Briton. Fellow lefthander Draper played superb tennis to level the match at a set all but the 21-year-old soon developed leg troubles and was left groaning in pain as Nadal closed out the match on a warm and sunny afternoon at Rod Laver Arena.

Rugby-Wallabies coach Rennie sacked, Jones takes over

Australia coach Dave Rennie was sacked on Monday with former England boss Eddie Jones returning to the job he held from 2001 to 2005 after being handed a deal to take him through the 2027 World Cup on home soil. Jones, who led the Wallabies to the 2003 World Cup final in his previous stint in the post and was sacked by England in December, will also oversee the women's national team.

Tennis-'Let's move on': Melbourne fans ready to make Djokovic feel welcome

Novak Djokovic made his way to Melbourne for the Australian Open unsure about the reception he would receive after being deported before last year's Grand Slam over his unvaccinated status, but forgiving fans said the nine-times champion was welcome again. The 35-year-old was forced to return home to Serbia and miss last year's major for not taking his COVID-19 shots. He received a three-year travel ban for the country, which was waived in November and cleared the way for his return.

Soccer-Barcelona ease to 3-1 victory over Real Madrid to win Super Cup

Barcelona were crowned Spanish Super Cup champions after goals from Gavi, Robert Lewandowski and Pedri earned them a 3-1 win over bitter rivals Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. Barcelona were dominant in every aspect of the game and took advantage of three mistakes by Real Madrid to score.

NBA-LeBron becomes second player to score 38,000 points

LeBron James became only the second player in NBA history to score 38,000 career points on Sunday as he inches closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time record. James, playing in his 20th NBA season, needed 11 points to reach 38,000 points and hit a mid-range jumper in the first quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' home game against the Philadelphia 76ers to move past the milestone.

Soccer-PSG suffer another defeat as Ligue 1 lead cut to three points

Paris St Germain suffered their second defeat of the season in a 1-0 loss to Stade Rennais on Sunday as their Ligue 1 lead was slashed to three points. Rennes, who have won a club record ninth consecutive home game in the top flight, prevailed thanks to Hamari Traore's second-half goal as the visitors suffered their second loss in three league outings.

(With inputs from agencies.)