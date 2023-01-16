Left Menu

Viacom18 wins Women's IPL media rights for Rs 951 crore for 2023-27

The news was confirmed by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on his Twitter account on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2023 13:33 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 13:33 IST
Women's T20 challenge is the closest tournament to IPL for women at present (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
The Viacom18 secured the Women's Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights value for the 2023-2027 cycle for a whopping Rs 951 crore which means per match value of INR 7.09 crore for next 5 years. The BCCI will unveil the five WIPL franchises on January 25.

The news comes as a massive development for women's cricket on Monday as Women Indian Premier League (WIPL) media rights was auctioned. The news was confirmed by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on his Twitter account on Monday. "Congratulations @viacom18 for winning the Women's @IPL media rights. Thank you for your faith in @BCCI and @BCCIWomen. Viacom has committed INR 951 crores which means per match value of INR 7.09 crores for next 5 years (2023-27). This is massive for Women's Cricket," Jay Shah tweeted on Monday.

Viacom has pledged INR 951 crore, and INR 7.09 crore for each match, for the next five years. The Women's T20 Challenge was initially held as an exhibition tournament, but the BCCI last year eventually made the decision to introduce the WIPL, with the first season's opening match scheduled for March. The BCCI has not officially released the tournament's schedule, but it is widely believed that the first season, which would consist of 22 matches, will take place between March 5 and March 23. Uncapped cricketers have been given two alternatives, while players with caps--those who have represented India or are currently on a central contract--can select either Rs. 30 lakh, Rs. 40 lakh, or Rs. 50 lakh as their base pricing (Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 20 lakh).

Prior to the WIPL, the base price has been separated into five categories, ranging from Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 50 lakh. The auction's registration cutoff date is January 26. (ANI)

