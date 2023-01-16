Left Menu

Cricket-Viacom 18 bags women's IPL media rights for $117 mln

Viacom 18 outbid Disney Star, Sony and Zee among other broadcasters in a closed-bid auction in Mumbai, ESPNcricinfo reported, with the inaugural women's IPL - a Twenty20 tournament - set to be played in March. "This is massive for women's cricket," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Twitter, adding that the bidding amount would have a per-match-value of 70.9 million Indian rupees ($870,393).

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2023 14:13 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 14:11 IST
Cricket-Viacom 18 bags women's IPL media rights for $117 mln
Women's T20 challenge is the closest tournament to IPL for women at present (Photo- IPL) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Viacom 18 will pay 9.51 billion Indian rupees ($117 million) for the media rights of the women's Indian Premier League (IPL) for the next five years, the country's cricket board (BCCI) announced on Monday. Viacom 18 outbid Disney Star, Sony and Zee among other broadcasters in a closed-bid auction in Mumbai, ESPNcricinfo reported, with the inaugural women's IPL - a Twenty20 tournament - set to be played in March.

"This is massive for women's cricket," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Twitter, adding that the bidding amount would have a per-match-value of 70.9 million Indian rupees ($870,393). A three-team Women's T20 Challenge had been staged alongside the men's IPL since 2018, but the BCCI had been urged to set up an expanded tournament for women with more teams and players.

"After pay equity, today's bidding for media rights for Women's IPL marks another historic mandate," Shah added. "It's a big and decisive step for empowerment of women's cricket in India, which will ensure participation of women from all ages."

In August last year, Disney Star won the rights to broadcast men's and women's International Cricket Council (ICC) events through to the end of 2027 in a deal reported to be worth $3 billion. In June, Disney-owned Star India retained the television broadcast rights to the men's IPL for $3 billion. ($1 = 81.4575 Indian rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
3
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
4
Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electricity

Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023