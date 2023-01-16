Left Menu

Trying to be the Ajinkya I was in my initial days: Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane is trying to be the batter he was in his younger days.Far from the arclights and perks of being an India Test captain, the Mumbai skipper has embarked on a journey of self discovery, without any specific destination.He feels it is working well for him as 532 runs in five Ranji games, with a top score of 204 and an average of 76, would suggest.I was thinking about old times and when I first came into Ranji team back in 2007.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2023 15:50 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 15:42 IST
Trying to be the Ajinkya I was in my initial days: Rahane
Ajinkya Rahane. (Photo- ICC) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ajinkya Rahane is ''trying'' to be the batter he was in his younger days.

Far from the arclights and perks of being an India Test captain, the Mumbai skipper has embarked on a journey of self discovery, without any specific destination.

He feels it is working well for him as 532 runs in five Ranji games, with a top score of 204 and an average of 76, would suggest.

''I was thinking about old times and when I first came into Ranji team (back in 2007). How I used to play, what was my thought process. I have gone back to the drawing board and I am trying to be the Ajinkya what I used to be in my initial days,'' Rahane told PTI during an interaction on the eve of Mumbai's penultimate Ranji Trophy game against arch-rivals Delhi.

''The idea is to keep things simple,'' he added.

Having been out of favour since the tour of South Africa early last year, Rahane admitted to having brought about some changes in his technique.

''Small changes obviously. You have to evolve continuously as a player and continue to work and improve upon your strategies.

''No major changes but small changes, skill wise, now I have to be in the moment thinking for Mumbai and doing well for them. That's on my mind completely.'' He also reminded that he can't be selfish and only think about his own batting.

''I am not thinking too much about my own batting but preparation matters a lot to me. Preparation has been really good even before Ranji season,'' said the 34-year-old who has played 82 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is.

Having experienced the high of international cricket, Rahane understands Prithvi Shaw's ecstacy at getting an India recall (in T20Is) and Sarfaraz Khan getting ignored after back-to-back 900-run seasons.

So what is his advice for Prithvi or Sarfaraz ahead of an important Ranji game.

''My advice to them would be simple. Control the controllables and not dwell on things that are not in your hands. Just try and be in the moment and not think too far ahead,'' said Rahane.

He knows how setbacks affect players and as a Mumbai skipper, his ''door remains open'' for a chat with any player. He will also be there if anyone wants a sounding board.

''You have to put your arm around guys who are going through rough patch. Important to give them freedom to express themselves not only on the field but also off the field.

''The individual can come to me and talk to me about anything that's going on in his personal life,'' the skipper said.

He had a 400-plus stand with Shaw in the last game against Assam in which the latter scored a superb 379.

''Obviously, Prithvi we all know is an attacking player. He likes to take on the bowler every time.

''When you play a knock like 379, it is important not only to control that aggression and intent to play the shot but also your intent to leave the ball and defend. His determination was great to see from other end,'' he concluded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
3
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
4
Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electricity

Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023