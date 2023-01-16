Left Menu

Brothers in arms: Sibling support in times of hard days

Theres a saying that a brother is better than 1000 friends and that is reflected in the Cunill siblings in the Spanish team which is battling to remain in contention for a quarterfinal berth in the ongoing hockey World Cup here.Pau Cunill and Pepe Cunill are providing each other with emotional support after Spain slumped to 0-2 defeat to India in their opener last week.

PTI | Rourkela | Updated: 16-01-2023 16:05 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 16:05 IST
Brothers in arms: Sibling support in times of hard days

There's a saying that 'a brother is better than 1000 friends' and that is reflected in the Cunill siblings in the Spanish team which is battling to remain in contention for a quarterfinal berth in the ongoing hockey World Cup here.

Pau Cunill and Pepe Cunill are providing each other with emotional support after Spain slumped to 0-2 defeat to India in their opener last week. The same is the case of the siblings in the Wales team -- Gareth Furlong and Rhodri Furlong, who lost their second match on Sunday to be virtually out of the tournament.

In Bhubaneswar, the Grambusch brothers -- Mats and Tom -- are in a better position as their German team beat Japan 3-0 in their campaign opener.

''To have someone from your family playing alongside you during such a big tournament like the World Cup is a big support emotionally and otherwise. You can rely on him for anything, for moral support or boosting confidence,'' Pau said.

The 23-year-old Pau is one-and-half years older than Pepe and they have been inseparable since their childhood. They also play together for the same club in Spain -- Atletic Terrassa.

In fact, one of their cousins -- Gerard Clapes -- is also in the Spanish team for the ongoing World Cup here.

''Both my father and mother played hockey. Our grandfather also played hockey. So, you can say that ours is a hockey family,'' Pau said with 21-year-old Pepe nodding with a smile.

''Everyone (in the family) talked about hockey, and everyone is a hockey player. Our parents are very proud of the two of us playing for the national team together.'' Pau and Pepe have been playing together for Spain since January last year and were a part of the team that played Pro League matches against India at Kalinga Stadium in February and October-November.

''We played together for the Spanish team for the first time in a Test match against the Netherlands in January last year,'' Pau said.

In the team set-up, the two brothers cannot be together all the time and they have to be with their own groups at times.

''At home, we share a room but in the national team, we cannot be like that. We have to mix up with others. We don't care whether we are together or not,'' said Pau.

''Of course, before matches, we talk to each other, try to boost confidence and support each other. It's always an honest discussion. If I make a mistake, he will point out to me, and vice versa.'' Pau said there is also a healthy competition between them, trying to do better for the team.

He said he found hockey in India to be in ''another level''.

''It is crazy, hockey in India is at another level, the infrastructure, the love of the game here, it is at another level. No wonder, India is currently doing very well.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
3
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
4
Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electricity

Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023