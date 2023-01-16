Punjab Kings rope in Sunil Joshi as spin bowling coach

Punjab Kings on Monday announced the appointment of former India left-arm spinner Sunil Joshi as their spin bowling coach for the upcoming IPL.

''We are excited to announce that former Indian left-arm spinner Sunil Joshi has been appointed as Punjab Kings' spin bowling coach,'' the franchise announced in a Twitter post.

The 52-year-old, who has played 15 Tests and 69 ODIs from 1996 to 2001, led the Indian selection committee before being replaced by current chairman Chetan Sharma.

Joshi, who had an illustrious two-decade long career for Karnataka in domestic cricket, also represented Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led side has overhauled the coaching set-up, bringing back Wasim Jaffer as their batting coach. They have also named Charl Langeveldt as the bowling coach, while Brad Haddin will be the assistant coach.

Punjab Kings finished sixth in the 10-team IPL 2022 standings.

