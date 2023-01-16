India to host BWF Super 100 tournament in Guwahati and Junior Intl in Kerala

India will host two more international badminton tournaments this season with Guwahati set to organise a BWF Super 100 event. A junior international event is scheduled in Kerala.

While the Guwahati event will be held from December 5-10, the Odisha Open will take place from December 12-17.

''I am thankful to BWF for allotting a new super 100 tournament in Guwahati from 5th December apart from the other events...,'' Badminton Association of India (BAI) secretary Sanjay Mishra said during the press conference ahead of the India Open on Monday.

''We have also approached to host another junior international which will be held in Kerala.'' ''Our objective is that India can host maximum number of tournaments so that our fringe players can take maximum benefit.'' India had hosted the Maharashtra International Challenge and Chhattisgarh International Challenge in September last year.

The country's flagship tournament -- the India Open -- was upgraded to Super 750 from this year. It was a Super 500 event until last season.

Besides, India also hosts the Syed Modi International Super 300, Odisha Super 100, international challengers in Bengaluru, Raipur along with two junior international events in Pune and Hyderabad.

