Dhruv-Arjun set to miss entire Asian circuit

Young Indian men's doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun will miss the entire Asian circuit, including the India Open Super 750 badminton tournament, due to an injury.

Arjun had suffered a ligament tear in his ankle during training at French Open last year. He seemed to have recovered but felt discomfort again while we starting training in December.

''We have pulled out of everything, so won't be playing India Open or any of the events in Asia. I'm still recovering from the ankle injury. It is okay now but I don't want to push myself too hard. I am doing my rehab and will start training from January 20,'' Arjun told PTI.

''Since it is a long year and an important one with the Olympic qualification, we thought it was the right call. We would look to play the Senior nationals in February or European circuit, starting with All England Championships possibly.'' The 84th Senior National Badminton Championships is scheduled to be held in Pune from February 22 to 28.

Dhruv-Kapil rose from world number 42 to 19 in past 12 months, riding on their wins over more fancied opponents, quarterfinal finishes in big world tour events, including the BWF World Championships. They were also part of India's epic Thomas Cup win.

