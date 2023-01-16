HIGHLIGHTS-Australian Open 2023: Day one on Monday

Highlights of the opening day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday, all times local (GMT +11): 2339 MEDVEDEV CRUISES INTO SECOND ROUND

Former world number one Daniil Medvedev handed Marcos Giron a bagel en route to reaching the second round, as he eased past the unseeded American 6-0 6-1 6-2 in just over 90 minutes. "Marcos is a tough opponent, so to beat him with this score in the first round of a Grand Slam is great," said Medvedev, who will next face Australian John Millman.

Wildcard Gadecki grateful for 'safety net' with Australian Open payday 2333 KEYS BATTLES PAST BLINKOVA

American tenth seed Madison Keys advanced to the second round after a second-set scare against Anna Blinkova, beating the Russian 6-4 3-6 6-2. 2248 AUSTRALIAN OPEN SETS DAY ONE ATTENDANCE RECORD

The Australian Open set a new record for attendance on the opening day of the tournament, with 77,944 people across the day and night sessions. 2233 AUGER-ALIASSIME BOUNCES BACK

Canadian sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime recovered from a set down to beat compatriot Vasek Pospisil 1-6 7-6(4) 7-6(3) 6-3 and reach the second round. 2137 SWIATEK BEATS NIEMEIER IN STRAIGHT SETS

World number one Iga Swiatek took two hours to beat unseeded Jule Niemeier 6-4 7-5 en route to reaching the second round. Swiatek also met Niemeier in the U.S. Open fourth round last year, with the Polish top seed winning in three sets.

2122 TSITSIPAS, NORRIE ADVANCE Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas moved into the second round after beating France's Quentin Halys 6-3 6-4 7-6(6) in exactly two hours at Margaret Court Arena.

At the Kia Arena, Britain's Cameron Norrie breezed into the second round after the 11th seed beat French wildcard Luca Van Assche 7-6(3) 6-0 6-3. But 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka was knocked out after the Swiss pushed Alex Molcan to a five-setter that lasted nearly 4-1/2 hours before the Slovak won 6-7(3) 6-3 1-6 7-6(2) 6-4.

2019 RYBAKINA THROUGH IN STRAIGHT SETS Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina overcame Hobart finalist Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-2 6-4, smashing 24 winners past the Italian.

Earlier, American wildcard Christopher Eubanks knocked out Adelaide 2 winner Kwon Soon-woo over five sets to claim his first main-draw win in Melbourne. 1832 NADAL THROUGH IN FOUR SETS

Top seed Rafa Nadal began his title defence with a 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1 victory over Britain's Jack Draper. He will play American Mackenzie McDonald who overcame his compatriot Brandon Nakashima in five sets. 1805 TIAFOE, KUBLER ADVANCE

American Frances Tiafoe was tested in his first-round encounter with Daniel Altmaier but eventually prevailed 6-3 6-3 6-7(5) 7-6(6) in a gruelling match that lasted nearly 3-1/2 hours. 1651 AZARENKA BEATS KENIN IN BATTLE OF FORMER CHAMPIONS

Victoria Azarenka is the only former women's champion remaining in the draw after battling past 2020 winner Sofia Kenin 6-4 7-6(3). Barbora Krejcikova, a quarter-finalist last year, scored a 6-3 6-1 win over 16-year-old fellow Czech Sara Bejlek.

1557 KYRGIOS OUT OF AUSTRALIAN OPEN AFTER INJURY Home favourite Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the tournament because of a knee injury. The 27-year-old, last year's Wimbledon finalist, was scheduled to play Roman Safiullin in the first round on Tuesday and will be replaced by lucky loser Denis Kudla.

1542 NADAL BAFFLED BY MISSING RACQUET Reigning champion Rafa Nadal was left without the racquet he wanted to use in his opening match against Britain's Jack Draper after a ballkid seemingly took the wrong one to the stringer to be repaired.

"I need the racquet back. I need the dampener and everything. The ball boy took my racquet," Nadal told the umpire at the changeover. 1520 KVITOVA THROUGH IN STRAIGHT SETS

Petra Kvitova, runner-up in 2019, began her campaign by seeing off tricky first-round opponent Alison Van Uytvanck 7-6(3) 6-2. In the men's draw, last year's quarter-finalist Denis Shapovalov and Adelaide finalist Sebastian Korda both needed four sets to advance, beating Dusan Lajovic and Cristian Garin respectively.

Earlier, Polish 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz advanced with a 7-1(1) 6-2 6-2 win over Spain's Pedro Martinez and will look to reach the third round at a hard court major for the first time. 1424 MIXED RESULTS FOR CHINA

Qualifier Shang Juncheng upset German Oscar Otte 6-2 6-4 6-7(2) 7-5 to become the first male Chinese player to win a main-draw singles match at the Australian Open in the Open Era. In the women's draw, Greek sixth seed Maria Sakkari beat Yuan Yue 6-1 6-4 at Rod Laver Arena, smashing 38 winners past the Chinese 24-year-old.

1420 COLLINS ADVANCES Last year's runner-up Danielle Collins was made to work in her first-round match against Anna Kalinskaya before eventually sealing progress with a 7-5 5-7 6-4 victory, firing 55 winners past the Russian.

1336 ANISIMOVA DEPARTS IN TEARS American 28th seed Amanda Anisimova was dumped out in the first round after she lost 6-3 6-4 to 20-year-old Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk.

It was a second straight first-round exit at a Grand Slam for Anisimova, who was in tears even before the match wrapped up. 1314 SINNER CRUISES INTO SECOND ROUND, ANDREESCU THROUGH

Italian 15th seed Jannik Sinner swatted aside Briton Kyle Edmund 6-4 6-0 6-2 to move into the second round. "I like the conditions. Obviously when you play in stadiums for me it's a little bit easier, the court is a little slower," Sinner said.

Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu, who is unseeded in Melbourne, beat Czech 25th seed Marie Bouzkova 6-2 6-4. 1250 GADECKI GETS FIRST WIN AT A GRAND SLAM

Australian wildcard Olivia Gadecki claimed her first Grand Slam match victory when she beat Polina Kudermetova 7-5 6-1 at a raucous Court 8. Gadecki is being mentored by retired Australian Open champion and former number one Ash Barty. 1242 RADUCANU SETS UP GAUFF CLASH

Briton Emma Raducanu beat Tamara Korpatsch 6-3 6-2 to set up a second-round match against American Coco Gauff. Gauff was not quite able to match her compatriot Jessica Pegula's dominance but also eased into the second round with a 6-1 6-4 victory over Katerina Siniakova on Rod Laver Arena.

1210 THIRD SEED PEGULA SWEEPS INTO SECOND ROUND American Pegula swept into the second round with a 6-0 6-1 win over Jaqueline Cristian in less than an hour on Margaret Court Arena.

Pegula, whose parents own the NFL team Buffalo Bills, wrote "Go Bills! #3" with a heart to pay tribute to the American football team's safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the field earlier this month. 1110 PLAY UNDERWAY AT 111TH AUSTRALIAN OPEN

The action at Melbourne Park got underway as scheduled on the opening day of the year's first Grand Slam. Unlike for the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are no biosecurity protocols in place for players or fans within the precinct.

