Soccer-Villa reach agreement to sign Colombia forward Duran

Aston Villa have reached agreement with Chicago Fire for the transfer of Colombia international Jhon Duran, the Premier League club said on Monday. "The deal is subject to the player passing a medical, agreeing personal terms and obtaining the necessary work visa," Villa said in a statement. The Midlands side are 11th in the Premier League on 25 points after 19 games and visit bottom side Southampton on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 20:21 IST
Aston Villa have reached agreement with Chicago Fire for the transfer of Colombia international Jhon Duran, the Premier League club said on Monday. The 19-year-old, who has three caps, scored eight goals for Chicago Fire last season in Major League Soccer (MLS).

A report on the American league's official website said the deal is worth up to $22 million, citing sources. "The deal is subject to the player passing a medical, agreeing personal terms and obtaining the necessary work visa," Villa said in a statement.

The Midlands side are 11th in the Premier League on 25 points after 19 games and visit bottom side Southampton on Saturday. Villa signed Spanish left back Alex Moreno from Real Betis earlier this month.

