Aizawl register season's first away win

Aizawl FC claimed their first away win of the season with a 2-1 victory over bottom-placed side Sudeva Delhi FC in the I-League here on Monday.Aizawl were looking comfortable with goals from Henry Kisekka and Lalchhanhima Sailo till the 86th minute.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2023 20:33 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 20:33 IST
Aizawl were looking comfortable with goals from Henry Kisekka and Lalchhanhima Sailo till the 86th minute. But Sudeva substitute Carlos Pao scored his second goal of the season to set up a tight finish.

It was one of Sudeva Delhi's better performances of the season, but they had to come out empty-handed once again. They were the better side in the first half but fell apart after the breather as Ugandan striker Kisekka scored Aizawl's first goal in the 53rd minute, calmly poking the ball past Sachin Jha at the home goal. Sailo added a second in the 70th minute with a brilliant curling strike into the top corner from the edge of the box. It was the teenager's third goal of the season, and Tharpuia's fifth assist. He is now the joint highest assist-provider with Sreenidi Deccan's Rosenberg Gabriel.

Sudeva could count themselves unlucky as they hit the post and the crossbar once each and had 64 per cent ball possession right through the match.

