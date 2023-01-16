Left Menu

Men's Hockey WC: Australia, Argentina share points after thrilling 3-3 draw

With this draw, Australia have managed to maintain their top spot despite having the same number of points as Argentina

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2023 21:32 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 21:32 IST
Men's Hockey WC: Australia, Argentina share points after thrilling 3-3 draw
A visual from the match. (Photo- HI Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three-time champions Australia and Argentina shared points after both sides treated the crowd to a thrilling 3-3 draw in their Pool A match of the ongoing FIH Men's Hockey World Cup at Kalinga Stadium here on Monday. With this draw, Australia have managed to maintain their top spot despite having the same number of points as Argentina. Goal difference differentiates the two teams who have four points each.

Australia dominated the game in the early minutes and had Argentina on the back foot. But Argentina fought back well with a counter-attack, earning a penalty stroke in fifth minute which was blocked by the Australian goalkeeper. Australia won a PC in the ninth minute and Hayward Jeremy netted it to make it 1-0 for Australia.

At the end of the first quarter, Australia were leading the game 1-0. In the second quarter, things started well for Argentina and Domene Tomas managed to smash the ball right past the keeper to make things even after the South American team earned a penalty corner.

Australia tried to attack from that point and in the 29th minute with just a few seconds left, Beale Daniel scored to take 2-1 lead. In the third quarter, Argentina tried to penetrate the circle. In the 32nd minute, Casella Maico struck gold for Argentina, steering the ball into the net after receiving a pass right in front of the goal. Both teams were levelled 2-2.

Australia won a PC in the 35th minute but could not make much of it. It was followed by Argentina getting a PC in the 39th minute and they failed to score too. The scoreline read 2-2 at the end of the third quarter. In the final quarter, Australia were as looking forward to outclassing their opponents and won a PC, which was wasted. In the 48th minute, Ferreiro Martin went dancing through the Australian defence and hit a reverse stick into the bottom of the goal to hand Argentina a lead for the first time.

Australia pulled its goalkeeper out as an outfielder. Their attacking intent was rewarded well as Gower Blake sliced the ball into the roof of the net to make it 3-3. The match ended with both teams even. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023