Sports News Roundup: LeBron becomes second player to score 38,000 points; Djokovic resumes quest for perfect 10 at Australian Open and more

Tennis-Raducanu happy injured ankle passed opening test at Melbourne Park

Emma Raducanu was pleased with how her ankle held up in her first match since picking up an injury in the build-up to the Australian Open, saying that getting on court had eased any lingering worries she had. The 20-year-old sparked fears she could miss the year's first Grand Slam after retiring hurt from her second-round match at the Auckland Classic.

Tennis-Azarenka prevails over Kenin in battle of former champions

Victoria Azarenka confessed to some nerves before coming through a tough first-round battle against Sofia Kenin 6-4 7-6(3) on Monday to ensure she would be the only former Australian Open champion remaining in the women's draw. The 33-year-old Belarusian, champion in 2012 and 2013, said she had been concerned at playing Kenin even if the American had suffered an appalling run of injuries since she won her first Grand Slam at Melbourne Park in 2020.

Tennis-Local hope Kyrgios pulls out of Australian Open with knee injury

Nick Kyrgios's hopes of ending his country's 47-year wait for a homegrown men's champion at the Australian Open were shattered on the opening day when he pulled out of the tournament with a knee injury on Monday. The 27-year-old was, in his opinion at least, going into the tournament as one of the favourites after reaching the Wimbledon final and the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open last year.

Olympics-EBU, Warner Bros Discovery awarded media rights in Europe to 2032

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Monday it had awarded all media rights in Europe for the four Games from 2026-2032 to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and Warner Bros. Discovery. The two media bodies bid jointly for the rights across 49 territories for the Milan and Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games, the 2030 Winter Games and 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

Tennis-'Let's move on': Melbourne fans ready to make Djokovic feel welcome

Novak Djokovic made his way to Melbourne for the Australian Open unsure about the reception he would receive after being deported before last year's Grand Slam over his unvaccinated status, but forgiving fans said the nine-times champion was welcome again. The 35-year-old was forced to return home to Serbia and miss last year's major for not taking his COVID-19 shots. He received a three-year travel ban for the country, which was waived in November and cleared the way for his return.

NBA-LeBron becomes second player to score 38,000 points

LeBron James became only the second player in NBA history to score 38,000 career points on Sunday as he inches closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time record. James, playing in his 20th NBA season, needed 11 points to reach 38,000 points and hit a mid-range jumper in the first quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' home game against the Philadelphia 76ers to move past the milestone.

Tennis-Djokovic resumes quest for perfect 10 at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic was denied the opportunity to win a record-extending 10th Australian Open title last year after his deportation but he returns to Rod Laver Arena holding no grudges when he begins his campaign in Melbourne on Tuesday. The Serbian was deported on the eve of the 2022 tournament due to his COVID vaccine stance but the 35-year-old has let bygones be bygones as he looks ahead to his clash with Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena.

Soccer-Derby defeat places Haaland's City influence under scrutiny

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland may turn out to be the most prolific goalscorer the Premier League has ever seen but after a passive performance in Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Manchester United his role in the team is being re-assessed. Haaland had little influence in City's play in the derby, taking only 19 touches and registering only two shots, neither of which hit the target.

Davos 2023: Man Utd set up shop with luxury lounge in Swiss Alps

Manchester United set out a dazzling Davos shop front this week, but insisted its lounge was to entertain clients and partners rather than to attract buyers for the English soccer club. United said in November it was looking at options to either get new investment or explore a potential sale, 17 years after the Glazer family bought the 20-times top-flight champions.

Tennis-Swiatek raises intensity to quell Niemeier in testing opener

Iga Swiatek took time to get going but found her way past Jule Niemeier, beating the German 6-4 7-5 in the opening round of the Australian Open on Monday for a slightly unconvincing start by the firm favourite for the year's first Grand Slam title. Having also been put through the wringer by the big-hitting Niemeier in their previous meeting, Swiatek raised her game when needed to avoid becoming only the second top seed to fall at the Australian Open's first hurdle after Virginia Ruzici in 1979.

