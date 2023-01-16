Rugby Union-England coach Borthwick gives Farrell ultimate validation

Anyone wondering if Owen Farrell's England days might be numbered would only have needed to listen to new coach Steve Borthwick for a few minutes on Monday to understand that he will remain the heartbeat and focal point of the team. Sitting down at Twickenham to discuss his Six Nations squad, Borthwick immediately announced: “The England rugby team is to be captained by Owen Farrell.”

This was despite the return of Courtney Lawes, who replaced Farrell as permanent captain last year only for the flyhalf/centre to regain the honour when Lawes was injured for the November series. Farrell, 31, and Borthwick, a teak-tough lock and former England captain, are cut from the same competitive cloth and know each other well from their days at Saracens and through Borthwick’s five years as assistant coach to Eddie Jones. "It's normal that when a 17-year-old enters first team training at the start of their career, they are quiet, reserved. Owen was different," Borthwick told reporters.

"Everyone was struck with awe by how hard he pushes himself and by how much he demanded of those around him. That's Owen, it's what he does and why he is captain. “He has evolved as a captain and it is still special for him. He has always been that incredibly competitive, driving character, but he has added more layers to his leadership and whenever I’ve chatted to anyone who has played with Owen, they have talked about how he has helped them to be better players.

"Every captain needs to lead by example in terms of the way they approach the contest but I think Owen also has an incredible understanding of the game. From a tactical point of view, he is one of the best I’ve ever come across.” Borthwick was keen to stress, however, that leadership was not a one-man task and rained compliments on his two vice captains - lock/flanker Lawes and prop Ellis Genge.

“The three have complementary styles but they all drive standards, drive competitiveness and want to win,” he said. APPARENT LOOPHOLE

Borthwick declined to discuss the morality of the apparent loophole that ensured Farrell would be available for England's Six Nations opener at home to Scotland on Feb. 4 after a three-game ban for a dangerous tackle. However, he did point out that the "tackle school” course that Farrell attended to cut another match from his initial four-game ban was largely based on a model produced by new England defence coach Kevin Sinfield.

Sinfield said: “Steve and I were talking about tackle height 18 months ago. We knew it was an issue within the sport, we both absolutely support the safety measures that are in place. "We want kids around the country to pick up good roles, to play our sport. We want parents to be happy that their kids are playing," added Sinfield, who forged an incredible career as a player and coach in rugby league before joining Borthwick's coaching group at Leicester.

Farrell has earned something of a reputation for “no-arms” tackles, though he has been rarely penalised for such offences. “Owen fully accepts he needs to change and is willing to work extremely hard at it,” Sinfield said. "We will work hard from day one on tackle height within our squad. We are not shying away from the fact - the game has to change. Our elite players will need to make some adjustments and how we handle that is going to be really, really important.“

Whether Farrell continues in his recent role at inside centre, with Marcus Smith at flyhalf, will be one of Borthwick's biggest decisions but he was giving nothing away on that front. "We play Scotland in 19 days' time, we’ve got a squad of players who are going to come to build the team we want," he said. "We’re not selecting the team now."

