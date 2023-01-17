HIGHLIGHTS-Australian Open 2023: Day two on Tuesday

Highlights of the second day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday, all times local (GMT +11): 1230 SABALENKA, GIORGI, ALEXANDROVA RACE INTO ROUND TWO

With the temperature rising, fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka wasted no time on her first match at the tournament with a convincing 6-1 6-4 victory over Tereza Martincova. The Belarusian will next face American Shelby Rogers, who beat qualifier Arianne Hartono 6-4 6-3.

Italian Camila Giorgi also spent as little time as possible on Court Six as she raced into the second round with a 6-0 6-1 humbling of Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in just 56 minutes. Ekaterina Alexandrova, the 19th seed, was four minutes quicker in winning her first-round tie against Belgian Ysaline Bonaventure 6-2 6-1 on Court 13.

1110 HOT DAY AHEAD AT MELBOURNE PARK The action at Melbourne Park got under way as scheduled on the second day of the year's first Grand Slam.

A hot day is expected for the first-round matches with the temperature in the precinct already over 30 degrees Celsius (86°F) and forecast to rise as high as 36. Tournament organisers use their own Heat Stress Scale - based on the strength of the sun, air temperature in the shade, relative humidity and wind speed - to decide whether play should be suspended at any stage.

