Left Menu

Empoli beats struggling Sampdoria 1-0 after late drama

PTI | Empoli | Updated: 17-01-2023 09:14 IST | Created: 17-01-2023 09:14 IST
Empoli beats struggling Sampdoria 1-0 after late drama
  • Country:
  • Italy

Empoli boosted its chances of avoiding getting dragged into a relegation scrap after beating struggling Sampdoria 1-0 with late drama at Stadio Carlo Castellani.

Omar Colley thought he equalised in the seventh minute of stoppage time on Monday, sparking wild scenes of celebration among the Sampdoria players, but it was ruled out for handball in the buildup.

Sampdoria remained seven points from safety after its sixth loss in its last seven matches.

Empoli's first win of the new year lifted it into mid-table, 13 points above the drop zone.

Tyronne Ebuehi netted his first goal for Empoli — and his first in Serie A — in the 55th minute when he headed in a corner.

Samp's Mehdi Léris hit the crossbar in the first half.

The visitors laid siege to the Empoli goal in the closing stages but goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario pulled off impressive saves.

Samp goalkeeper Emilio Audero came up in the dying stages and he had a part to play in setting up Colley but, after reviewing the goal on the pitchside monitor, the referee ruled that Samp forward Manolo Gabbiadini handled the ball just before it came to Audero. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
2
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
3
Here's what an underwater volcanic eruption sounds like | Listen

Here's what an underwater volcanic eruption sounds like | Listen

 Global
4
Indian entrepreneurs set to launch neobank in Southeast Asia

Indian entrepreneurs set to launch neobank in Southeast Asia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023