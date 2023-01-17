ILT20: Vince overshadows Uthappa as Gulf Giants beat Dubai Capitals

Former India batter Robin Uthappa hit a blistering 79 off 46 balls with 10 fours and two sixes but his team Dubai Capitals suffered a six-wicket defeat against Gulf Giants in an International League T20 match.

Gulf Giants captain James Vince, who scored 65 in the team's opening match, hit an unbeaten 83 to ensure his team's victory with six balls to spare here on Monday.

Batting first, Dubai Capitals put up a challenging score of 182/8. Vince hit seven fours and three sixes in 56-ball knock as Giants cantered home in 19 overs.

Vince and Gerhard Erasmus shared an impressive 107-run partnership for the third wicket. Erasmus scored 52 runs in 28 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes.

Earlier, Giants had opted to bowl and Uthappa, fresh from his opening match exploits against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, went for his shots rightaway. Uthappa teed off by hitting local man Sanchit Sharma for boundary and a six in his second over. In the fifth over, Uthappa cracked three boundaries and a six off Sharma to take 21 runs from that over.

The 50-run partnership with former England skipper Joe Root and Uthappa's own half century off 26 balls came in the sixth over. The Indian 2007 T20 World Cup winner then punished Chris Jordan too for three boundaries. The pair put on a 71-runs opening partnership, which ended in the eighth over when Vince ran out Root for 6 through a direct hit from the covers.

Skipper Rovman Powell, who joined Uthappa, began to exhibit his six-hitting ability once again. He hit leg-break bowler Rehan Ahmed for a six over long-on and then Liam Dawson for another six over mid-wicket. At the 10-over mark, Dubai Capitals were in a commanding position at 96 for 1 with Uthappa batting on 70. Wiese ended Uthappa's fine knock by having him caught by Chris Jordan for 79 at long-on.

During chase, Gulf Giants were 76 for 2 during front-10, needing another 107 runs. In the 11th over, Erasmus hit two successive sixes off Dasun Shanaka. Vince hit a boundary and a six off Mujeeb to reach his second successive half century in the 13th over. In the 15th over, Erasmus picked three boundaries through some delectable steering shorts. He also escaped being caught by Ravi Bopara at covers when on 42.

With 42 runs needed off the last five overs, Erasmus too reached his half century but got run out for 52 while backing up for a run to a straight drive from Vince. Next man Shimron Hetmyer fell for 6 to Powell but Vince stayed on to steer his team to their target.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)