Odd News Roundup: Bird takes aim at Zverev on messy day for German; Argentine corn field planted with face of World Cup winner Messi and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2023 02:36 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 02:28 IST
Odd News Roundup: Bird takes aim at Zverev on messy day for German; Argentine corn field planted with face of World Cup winner Messi and more
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Soccer-'Sabotage': BBC's FA Cup coverage interrupted by audio from porn clip

The BBC issued an apology on Tuesday after their FA Cup coverage was interrupted by a pornographic audio clip. Audio of a woman moaning was played at high volume just as host Gary Lineker was seeking the opinion of fellow pundit Alan Shearer ahead of Liverpool's 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Tennis-Bird takes aim at Zverev on messy day for German

Melbourne's circling seagulls took aim at Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open on Thursday, making a mess of the German's trademark blonde locks during his shock defeat by Michael Mmoh. The former world number two, who is making his way back from serious injury, was a set to the good when the pesky bird unleashed a dollop of poo on his head.

Argentine corn field planted with face of World Cup winner Messi

Lionel Messi has been immortalized in Argentina in tributes ranging from tattoos to murals after leading the national team to win the soccer World Cup. Now his face can be seen from the heavens too - on a specially designed corn field. The field in Los Condores in central Cordoba province was sown using an algorithm that calculated where seeds would need to be planted so that when the corn grew it created a huge visual image of Messi's bearded visage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

