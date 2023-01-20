Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Basketball-Storm to retire four-time WNBA champion Bird's number 10 jersey

The Seattle Storm will retire four-times WNBA champion Sue Bird's No. 10 jersey, the team said on Thursday, months after the 42-year-old called time on one of the most decorated careers in basketball. The Women's National Basketball Association franchise will hoist her number to the Climate Pledge Arena rafters in a pre-game ceremony on June 11, paying tribute to the former first overall pick who defined Seattle basketball over two decades.

Tennis-Murray grinds down Kokkinakis in late-night epic

Former world number one Andy Murray produced one of his greatest ever comebacks to sink home hope Thanasi Kokkinakis in a titanic second-round thriller at the Australian Open in the early hours of Friday morning. The 35-year-old Scot looked down and out against an inspired Kokkinakis as he trailed by two sets and 2-5 but displayed his trademark warrior spirit to somehow claw out a 4-6 6-7(4) 7-6(5) 6-3 7-5 victory after five hours and 45 minutes.

Tennis-'Worried' Djokovic through as second seeds Ruud, Jabeur bow out

Injury-hampered Novak Djokovic moved into the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday as the path to a 22nd Grand Slam title opened up for him with the premature exit of second seed Casper Ruud. Ruud's second-round exit came a day after Djokovic's great rival Rafa Nadal, the top seed, had been evicted after suffering a hip flexor injury that will sideline him for up to two months.

Soccer-Real Madrid fight back to beat Villarreal and advance in Spanish Cup

Real Madrid came from two goals down to beat Villarreal 3-2 in the Copa del Rey last 16 on Thursday thanks to a brilliant second-half performance by substitute Dani Ceballos. The 26-year-old midfielder delivered an assist for Real's first goal, created the opening for the second and scored the winner for the visitors who looked to be on the brink of elimination when they trailed 2-0 at halftime.

Soccer-Ronaldo, Messi roll back the years in nine-goal thriller

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi transported fans back in time to the heyday of their storied rivalry, as both forwards got on the scoresheet in an exhibition match on Thursday before Hugo Ekitike earned 10-man PSG a 5-4 win over the Riyadh Season Team. While the match may not have much significance for the teams involved, soccer fans around the world got plenty of bang for their buck as a story that has dominated the sport for over a decade appeared to come to an end in a memorable goalfest.

Soccer-Late Chiesa goal earns Juve 2-1 win against Monza in Coppa Italia

Goals from Moise Kean and Federico Chiesa secured Juventus a 2-1 win over Monza in the Coppa Italia on Thursday as they set up a quarter-final showdown with Lazio. Kean headed in the first goal in the eighth minute after a well-timed cross from Weston Mckennie. Mattia Valoti equalised for Monza in the 24th minute with another header, this time from a corner.

Tennis-Victorious Murray says 4am finishes are farcical

Andy Murray said tennis must look at avoiding late-night finishes after completing a remarkable Australian Open victory over Thanasi Kokkinakis at 4.05am on Friday morning. The former world number one battled back from two sets and 2-5 down to claim a remarkable 4-6 6-7(4) 7-6(5) 6-3 7-5 victory and move into the third round.

Soccer-Bournemouth sign Burkina Faso winger Ouattara

Bournemouth have signed Burkinabe forward Dango Ouattara from Lorient on a five-and-a-half-year contract, the Premier League club said on Thursday. The 20-year-old winger made 18 league appearances, scored six goals and provided six assists with the Ligue 1 side this season.

Soccer-Man City close gap at the top with thrilling comeback win over Spurs

Manchester City got back to winning ways in thrilling style after coming from two goals down to beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 on Thursday, a victory that moved the champions to within five points of Premier League leaders Arsenal. Looking to avoid a third successive defeat in all competitions, City were sluggish from the off and went into the break two goals behind after Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal netted in quick succession at the end of the opening period.

Rallying-Ogier takes early lead in Monte Carlo season-opener

Sebastien Ogier made a strong start to his bid for a record ninth Monte Carlo rally victory by winning the first two night stages of the season-opening event in the French Alps on Thursday. France's eight-times world champion, who is now competing part-time in the championship, led Toyota team mate Elfyn Evans by six seconds at the end of 40.2km of competitive action on the mountain passes.

